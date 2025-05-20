Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Returns to Dodger Stadium: Dates & Ticket Info

Tyler, The Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Dates at Dodger Stadium

Tyler, The Creator’s beloved Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is officially back for its eleventh edition, returning to the iconic Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 15 and 16, 2025. While the lineup remains under wraps, fans can expect a genre-blending celebration true to Tyler’s eclectic musical vision. Advance ticket sales open on May 22 at 12 PM PT, and early registration is now live.

Since its launch in 2012, Camp Flog Gnaw has evolved into one of the most anticipated festivals in hip-hop and alternative music. Last year’s 10th anniversary was a standout, featuring headlining sets from Tyler, Playboi Carti, Erykah Badu, André 3000, and more. Special tributes like the one for MF DOOM left fans with unforgettable memories.

Although no names are confirmed yet for the 2025 lineup, the precedent is clear—expect a powerhouse roster of innovators across rap, R&B, and indie. With Tyler currently on the road for his Chromakopia arena tour and gearing up for appearances at major festivals like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball, momentum is already high heading into Camp Flog Gnaw’s next chapter.

Mark your calendars, because Camp Flog Gnaw is more than a music festival—it’s a cultural moment.