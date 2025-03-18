Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator & Sabrina Carpenter Headline Lollapalooza 2025

Lollapalooza 2025 is bringing an electrifying lineup to Chicago’s Grant Park from July 31 to August 3, with Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, and Sabrina Carpenter set to headline. The four-day festival will feature over 170 artists performing across eight stages, making it one of the biggest music events of the year.

Joining the headliners are top-billed acts like Rufus Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky, and Korn. The diverse lineup also includes Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Bleachers, Clairo, Finneas, Dominic Fike, Martin Garrix, Isaiah Rashad, Wallows, and many more.

This year’s festival marks a milestone for several artists. Sabrina Carpenter returns as a headliner just two years after her Lollapalooza debut, while Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage for the first time. Luke Combs is set to make history as the festival’s first-ever country closer, and Twice becomes the first female K-pop group to headline. Meanwhile, Korn makes a long-awaited return to Lollapalooza after last performing at the festival in 1997.

- Advertisement -

Tickets for the festival go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m. CT, with a limited-time early bird price available for just one hour before general pricing kicks in. Single and two-day passes will be available at a later date.

With a star-studded lineup and a mix of genres spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, and more, Lollapalooza 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

See the full Lollapalooza lineup: