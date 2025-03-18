Alex Warren, Solomon, PARISI & BANKS: The Must-Hear New Releases!

This week’s music scene is buzzing with fresh releases from both rising and established artists. From Alex Warren’s emotional ballads to PARISI’s club-ready beats, your playlist is about to get an upgrade.

Alex Warren continues to solidify his place in the ballad pop & country crossover scene, with “Ordinary” climbing to #60 on the International Radio Chart. Meanwhile, Warner keeps the momentum going, with Benson Boone and Claude dominating this week’s new entries.

Solomon, following the success of “Listen Up”, returns with “Steam My Soul”, a soulful new single that highlights his mesmerizing vocals. His indie-R&B artistry continues to shine, following his stunning cover of “Can I Call You Rose?” by Thee Sacred Souls.

On the dance front, PARISI drop another club banger with “Feel It For You”. With production influences from Fred Again.. and Joy Anonymous, this high-energy track is tailor-made for late-night DJ sets and weekend parties.

BANKS teams up with Sampha for “Make It Up”, an atmospheric electronic-R&B crossover. Known for her futuristic soundscapes, BANKS delivers yet again, while Sampha’s signature UK garage-infused vocals take the track to the next level.

With new releases from Tiësto & Dyzen and an upcoming single from Ed Sheeran, this week is packed with musical highlights. Which track will be your new obsession?

