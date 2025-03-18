Taylor Swift, Benson Boone & More Shine at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards delivered a night full of excitement, stunning performances, and record-breaking wins at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. With some of the biggest names in music taking home top honors, the evening celebrated the past year’s most successful artists, songs, and albums.
Taylor Swift emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home an impressive nine awards. Her massive ‘Eras’ tour was recognized with the Tour of the Century award, alongside wins for Best Music Video, Best Lyrics, Favorite Surprise Guest, and the coveted Artist of the Year title.
Another major moment of the night belonged to Benson Boone, who secured the Song of the Year award for his chart-topping hit, Beautiful Things. This victory was particularly significant as it marked the first time a male artist had won in this category since The Weeknd in 2021.
Billie Eilish also had a triumphant evening, winning Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft. After losing the same category to Beyoncé at the Grammys, this win was a well-deserved recognition of her latest project’s impact.
Mariah Carey was honored with the Icon Award, solidifying her legendary status in the industry. Meanwhile, Nelly received the Landmark Award, and rising star Gracie Abrams took home the Breakthrough Award, using her acceptance speech to praise artists like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Noah Kahan.
The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards proved once again why it remains one of the most exciting nights in the music calendar, celebrating the artists who defined the year with their talent and creativity.
iHeart Radio Awards 2025 winners:
Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey
“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat
“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone — WINNER
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Greedy”- Tate McRae
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims
“Lovin On Me” – Jack Harlow
“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar
“Too Sweet” – Hozier
Pop Song of the Year
“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat
“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER
“Greedy”- Tate McRae
“Too Sweet”- Hozier
Pop Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Teddy Swims
Album of the Year
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft — WINNER
Pop Album of the Year
Taylor Swift, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT — WINNER
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Gracie Abrams — WINNER
Best Collaboration
“Die With A Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — WINNER
“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
“Miles On It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello
Best New Artist (Pop)
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims — WINNER
Country Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey
“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST
“I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen — WINNER
“World On Fire”- Nate Smith
Country Artist of the Year
Jelly Roll — WINNER
Kane Brown
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
George Birge
Shaboozey — WINNER
Tucker Wetmore
Country Album of the Year
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion — WINNER
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
“Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow
“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
“TGIF” – GloRilla
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You — WINNER
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Future
GloRilla — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
310babii
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow — WINNER
Cash Cobain
Jordan Adetunji
R&B Song of the Year
“ICU” – Coco Jones
“Made For Me”- Muni Long — WINNER
“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
“Water” – Tyla
“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz
R&B Album of the Year
USHER, COMING HOME — WINNER
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
Muni Long
SZA — WINNER
Usher
Victoria Monét
World Artist of the Year
Burna Boy
Central Cee
Tems
Tyla — WINNER
YG Marley
Best New Artist (R&B)
4Batz — WINNER
Ambré
Inayah
Josh X
Maeta
Alternative Song of the Year
“Dilemma” – Green Day
“Landmines” – Sum 41
“Neon Pill”- Cage The Elephant
“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park
“Too Sweet”- Hozier — WINNER
Alternative Artist of the Year
Cage The Elephant
Green Day — WINNER
Linkin Park
Sum 41
twenty one pilots
Alternative Album of the Year
twenty one pilots, Clancy — WINNER
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)
Djo
Fontaines D.C. — WINNER
Good Neighbours
Myles Smith
The Last Dinner Party
Rock Song of the Year
“A Symptom of Being Human” – Shinedown — WINNER
“All My Life” – Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll
“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam
“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica
“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year
Green Day
Linkin Park
Metallica
Pearl Jam
Shinedown — WINNER
Rock Album of the Year
LINKIN PARK, From Zero — WINNER
Dance Song of the Year
“360” – Charli xcx — WINNER
“Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” – Bebe Rexha
“I Don’t Wanna Wait”- David Guetta and OneRepublic
“Make You Mine”- Madison Beer
“Water” – Tyla X Marshmello
Dance Album of the Year
Charli xcx, brat — WINNER
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
David Guetta — WINNER
Dua Lipa
Kylie Minogue
Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year
“Brickell” – FEID X Yandel
“LA FALDA” – Myke Towers
“Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID — WINNER
“Qlona” – Karol G featuring Peso Pluma
“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”- Karol G
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
FEID — WINNER
Karol G
Myke Towers
Shakira
Latin Pop / Urban Album of the Year
Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — WINNER
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)
Christian Alicea
Cris MJ
Ela Taubert
FloyyMenor
Kapo — WINNER
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Alch Si” – Grupo Frontera and Carin León — WINNER
“El Beneficio De La Duda” – Grupo Firme
“FIRST LOVE” – Oscar Ortiz and Edgardo Nuñez
“La Diabla”- Xavi
“Tu Perfume” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Peso Pluma, ÉXODO — WINNER
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Grupo Frontera
Intocable
Los Ángeles Azules
Peso Pluma — WINNER
Xavi
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Chino Pacas
Iván Cornejo
Luis R. Conriquez
Tito Double P
Xavi — WINNER
K-pop Artist of the Year
aespa
ATEEZ — WINNER
ENHYPEN
Jimin
Lisa
K-pop Song of the Year
“Chk Chk Boom” – Stray Kids
“Magnetic”- ILLIT
“Supernova” – aespa
“Who”- Jimin — WINNER
“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN
K-pop Album of the Year
Stray Kids, Ate — WINNER
Best New Artist (K-pop)
BABYMONSTER
BADVILLAIN
ILLIT — WINNER
NCT WISH
TWS
Producer of the Year:
Julian Bunetta — WINNER
Jack Antonoff
Evan Blair
Mustard
Dan Nigro
Songwriter of the Year
Josh Coleman
ERNEST
Ashley Gorley
Amy Allen — WINNER
Justin Tranter
(New category for 2025) Favorite Soundtrack (the public votes)
Back to Black
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Bob Marley: One Love
Challengers
Deadpool & Wolverine
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Emilia Pérez
The Book of Clarence
Twisters
Wicked — WINNER
(New category for 2025) Favorite Broadway Debut (voted on by the public)
Adam Lambert – “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Ariana Madix – “Chicago”
Barbie Ferreira – “Cult of Love”
Charli D’Amelio – “& Juliet”
Grant Gustin – “Water For Elephants”
Kit Connor – “Romeo + Juliet”
Lola Tung – “Hadestown”
Nicole Scherzinger – “Sunset Blvd”
Rachel Zegler – “Romeo + Juliet” — WINNER
Robert Downey Jr. – “McNeal”
Sebastián Yatra – “Chicago”
Shailene Woodley – “Cult of Love”
(New category for 2025) Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge (the public votes)
“GGUM”- Yeonjun (TXT) — WINNER
“MAESTRO” – Seventeen
“Magnetic”- ILLIT
“Smart”- LE SSERAFIM
“Sticky”- Kiss of Life
“Supernova” – aespa
“Touch” – KATSEYE
“UP”- Karina (aespa)
“WORK”- ATEEZ
“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN
(New category for 2025) Favorite Surprise Guest (voted by the public)
Charli xcx bringing out Lorde
Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez
Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott
Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B
Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher
Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends
Luke Combs bringing out the “Twisters” Cast
Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes
Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes
Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan
Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G
Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce — WINNER
(New category for 2025) Favorite Tour Tradition (voted by the public)
Benson Boone- Backflips
Chappell Roan – Teaching “HOT TO GO” dance
Charli xcx + Troye Sivan – “Apple” Girl (dance)
Morgan Wallen – Walk out song
Niall Horan – Heaven pose
Nicki Minaj – Fans sing
Olivia Rodrigo- Encore tank
Sabrina Carpenter- “Juno” position
Tate McRae – Soundcheck covers
Taylor Swift- “22” Hat
Taylor Swift – Surprise songs — WINNER
Usher – Feeding cherries
Best Lyrics (voted by the public)
“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
“Exes” – Tate McRae
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone — WINNER
“Good Luck, Babe!”- Chappell Roan
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Gracie Abrams
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Saturn” – SZA
“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Ariana Grande
“Who”- Jimin
Best Music Video (voted by the public)
“APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone
“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone — WINNER
“Houdini” – Dua Lipa
“Houdini” -Eminem
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“LUNA” – ATL Jacob X FEID
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Rockstar”- Lisa
Favorite Tour Style (voted by the public)
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Midwest Princess
Charli xcx and Troye Sivan – Sweat
Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer Tour
Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 Tour
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Tate McRae – Think Later
Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour — WINNER
Usher – Usher: Past Present Future
Favorite Tour Photographer (ψηφισμένο από το κοινό)
Adam Degross – Post Malone
Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER
Baeth – Tate McRae
Christian Tierney – Niall Horan
David Bergman – Luke Combs
Henry Hwu – Billie Eilish
Lucienne Nghiem – Chappell Roan
Miles Leavitt – Olivia Rodrigo
Pooneh Ghana – Noah Kahan
RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND – Travis Scott
Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown
Yasi – Kacey Musgraves
Favorite On Screen (voted by the public)
Are You Sure?! (Jimin and Jungkook)
Child Star (Demi Lovato)
Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John)
Gaga Chromatica Ball (Lady Gaga)
I Am: Céline Dion (Céline Dion)
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Lainey Wilson)
Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Megan Thee Stallion)
Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Olivia Rodrigo)
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (KATSEYE)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Bruce Springsteen)
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift) — WINNER
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Bon Jovi)