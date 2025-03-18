Taylor Swift, Benson Boone & More Shine at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards delivered a night full of excitement, stunning performances, and record-breaking wins at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. With some of the biggest names in music taking home top honors, the evening celebrated the past year’s most successful artists, songs, and albums.

Taylor Swift emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home an impressive nine awards. Her massive ‘Eras’ tour was recognized with the Tour of the Century award, alongside wins for Best Music Video, Best Lyrics, Favorite Surprise Guest, and the coveted Artist of the Year title.

Another major moment of the night belonged to Benson Boone, who secured the Song of the Year award for his chart-topping hit, Beautiful Things. This victory was particularly significant as it marked the first time a male artist had won in this category since The Weeknd in 2021.

Billie Eilish also had a triumphant evening, winning Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft. After losing the same category to Beyoncé at the Grammys, this win was a well-deserved recognition of her latest project’s impact.

Mariah Carey was honored with the Icon Award, solidifying her legendary status in the industry. Meanwhile, Nelly received the Landmark Award, and rising star Gracie Abrams took home the Breakthrough Award, using her acceptance speech to praise artists like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Noah Kahan.

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards proved once again why it remains one of the most exciting nights in the music calendar, celebrating the artists who defined the year with their talent and creativity.

iHeart Radio Awards 2025 winners:

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone — WINNER

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

“Lovin On Me” – Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Pop Song of the Year

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“Too Sweet”- Hozier

Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Teddy Swims

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft — WINNER

Pop Album of the Year

Taylor Swift, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT — WINNER

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Gracie Abrams — WINNER

Best Collaboration

“Die With A Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — WINNER

“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Miles On It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello

Best New Artist (Pop)

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims — WINNER

Country Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST

“I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen — WINNER

“World On Fire”- Nate Smith

Country Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll — WINNER

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

George Birge

Shaboozey — WINNER

Tucker Wetmore

Country Album of the Year

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion — WINNER

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

“TGIF” – GloRilla

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You — WINNER

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

GloRilla — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

310babii

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow — WINNER

Cash Cobain

Jordan Adetunji

R&B Song of the Year

“ICU” – Coco Jones

“Made For Me”- Muni Long — WINNER

“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Water” – Tyla

“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz

R&B Album of the Year

USHER, COMING HOME — WINNER

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Muni Long

SZA — WINNER

Usher

Victoria Monét

World Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Tems

Tyla — WINNER

YG Marley

Best New Artist (R&B)

4Batz — WINNER

Ambré

Inayah

Josh X

Maeta

Alternative Song of the Year

“Dilemma” – Green Day

“Landmines” – Sum 41

“Neon Pill”- Cage The Elephant

“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park

“Too Sweet”- Hozier — WINNER

Alternative Artist of the Year

Cage The Elephant

Green Day — WINNER

Linkin Park

Sum 41

twenty one pilots

Alternative Album of the Year

twenty one pilots, Clancy — WINNER

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)

Djo

Fontaines D.C. — WINNER

Good Neighbours

Myles Smith

The Last Dinner Party

Rock Song of the Year

“A Symptom of Being Human” – Shinedown — WINNER

“All My Life” – Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll

“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam

“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica

“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year

Green Day

Linkin Park

Metallica

Pearl Jam

Shinedown — WINNER

Rock Album of the Year

LINKIN PARK, From Zero — WINNER

Dance Song of the Year

“360” – Charli xcx — WINNER

“Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” – Bebe Rexha

“I Don’t Wanna Wait”- David Guetta and OneRepublic

“Make You Mine”- Madison Beer

“Water” – Tyla X Marshmello

Dance Album of the Year

Charli xcx, brat — WINNER

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

David Guetta — WINNER

Dua Lipa

Kylie Minogue

Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year

“Brickell” – FEID X Yandel

“LA FALDA” – Myke Towers

“Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID — WINNER

“Qlona” – Karol G featuring Peso Pluma

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”- Karol G

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

FEID — WINNER

Karol G

Myke Towers

Shakira

Latin Pop / Urban Album of the Year

Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — WINNER

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)

Christian Alicea

Cris MJ

Ela Taubert

FloyyMenor

Kapo — WINNER

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Alch Si” – Grupo Frontera and Carin León — WINNER

“El Beneficio De La Duda” – Grupo Firme

“FIRST LOVE” – Oscar Ortiz and Edgardo Nuñez

“La Diabla”- Xavi

“Tu Perfume” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Peso Pluma, ÉXODO — WINNER

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Grupo Frontera

Intocable

Los Ángeles Azules

Peso Pluma — WINNER

Xavi

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Chino Pacas

Iván Cornejo

Luis R. Conriquez

Tito Double P

Xavi — WINNER

K-pop Artist of the Year

aespa

ATEEZ — WINNER

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Lisa

K-pop Song of the Year

“Chk Chk Boom” – Stray Kids

“Magnetic”- ILLIT

“Supernova” – aespa

“Who”- Jimin — WINNER

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

K-pop Album of the Year

Stray Kids, Ate — WINNER

Best New Artist (K-pop)

BABYMONSTER

BADVILLAIN

ILLIT — WINNER

NCT WISH

TWS

Producer of the Year:

Julian Bunetta — WINNER

Jack Antonoff

Evan Blair

Mustard

Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year

Josh Coleman

ERNEST

Ashley Gorley

Amy Allen — WINNER

Justin Tranter

(New category for 2025) Favorite Soundtrack (the public votes)

Back to Black

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bob Marley: One Love

Challengers

Deadpool & Wolverine

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Emilia Pérez

The Book of Clarence

Twisters

Wicked — WINNER

(New category for 2025) Favorite Broadway Debut (voted on by the public)

Adam Lambert – “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Ariana Madix – “Chicago”

Barbie Ferreira – “Cult of Love”

Charli D’Amelio – “& Juliet”

Grant Gustin – “Water For Elephants”

Kit Connor – “Romeo + Juliet”

Lola Tung – “Hadestown”

Nicole Scherzinger – “Sunset Blvd”

Rachel Zegler – “Romeo + Juliet” — WINNER

Robert Downey Jr. – “McNeal”

Sebastián Yatra – “Chicago”

Shailene Woodley – “Cult of Love”

(New category for 2025) Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge (the public votes)

“GGUM”- Yeonjun (TXT) — WINNER

“MAESTRO” – Seventeen

“Magnetic”- ILLIT

“Smart”- LE SSERAFIM

“Sticky”- Kiss of Life

“Supernova” – aespa

“Touch” – KATSEYE

“UP”- Karina (aespa)

“WORK”- ATEEZ

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

(New category for 2025) Favorite Surprise Guest (voted by the public)

Charli xcx bringing out Lorde

Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez

Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott

Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B

Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher

Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends

Luke Combs bringing out the “Twisters” Cast

Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes

Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan

Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G

Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce — WINNER

(New category for 2025) Favorite Tour Tradition (voted by the public)

Benson Boone- Backflips

Chappell Roan – Teaching “HOT TO GO” dance

Charli xcx + Troye Sivan – “Apple” Girl (dance)

Morgan Wallen – Walk out song

Niall Horan – Heaven pose

Nicki Minaj – Fans sing

Olivia Rodrigo- Encore tank

Sabrina Carpenter- “Juno” position

Tate McRae – Soundcheck covers

Taylor Swift- “22” Hat

Taylor Swift – Surprise songs — WINNER

Usher – Feeding cherries

Best Lyrics (voted by the public)

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Exes” – Tate McRae

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone — WINNER

“Good Luck, Babe!”- Chappell Roan

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Gracie Abrams

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Saturn” – SZA

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Ariana Grande

“Who”- Jimin

Best Music Video (voted by the public)

“APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone — WINNER

“Houdini” – Dua Lipa

“Houdini” -Eminem

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“LUNA” – ATL Jacob X FEID

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Rockstar”- Lisa

Favorite Tour Style (voted by the public)

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Midwest Princess

Charli xcx and Troye Sivan – Sweat

Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer Tour

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 Tour

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Tate McRae – Think Later

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour — WINNER

Usher – Usher: Past Present Future

Favorite Tour Photographer (ψηφισμένο από το κοινό)

Adam Degross – Post Malone

Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER

Baeth – Tate McRae

Christian Tierney – Niall Horan

David Bergman – Luke Combs

Henry Hwu – Billie Eilish

Lucienne Nghiem – Chappell Roan

Miles Leavitt – Olivia Rodrigo

Pooneh Ghana – Noah Kahan

RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND – Travis Scott

Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown

Yasi – Kacey Musgraves

Favorite On Screen (voted by the public)

Are You Sure?! (Jimin and Jungkook)

Child Star (Demi Lovato)

Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John)

Gaga Chromatica Ball (Lady Gaga)

I Am: Céline Dion (Céline Dion)

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Lainey Wilson)

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Megan Thee Stallion)

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Olivia Rodrigo)

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (KATSEYE)

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Bruce Springsteen)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift) — WINNER

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Bon Jovi)