A$AP Rocky Debuts New Songs From Don’t Be Dumb at Rolling Loud California

A$AP Rocky knows how to make an entrance. Headlining Rolling Loud California on March 15, 2025, the Harlem rapper stunned fans by kicking off his set aboard a helicopter, which had Don’t Be Dumb—the title of his highly anticipated album—painted across its side.

Opening with the unreleased track All Black (Stole Ya Flow), followed by another new song sampling Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise, Rocky set the stage for an electrifying night. Mid-performance, he was dramatically lowered to the stage while performing A$AP Forever, marking one of the festival’s most cinematic moments.

The setlist featured a mix of fresh material and fan favorites, including Your Honor, Stop Snitching, and the 2024 single Tailor Swif. Skepta also made a surprise appearance for their hit collab Praise The Lord (Da Shine), sending the crowd into a frenzy.

With this high-energy showcase and new music teasers, Don’t Be Dumb is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated hip-hop albums of the year. If this Rolling Loud performance is any indication, A$AP Rocky is ready to take 2025 by storm.

A$AP Rocky Rolling Loud California Setlist:

Stole Ya Flow/All Black

New Song (Gangsta’s Paradise sample)

A$AP Forever

GRIM Freestyle

Stop Snitchin’ AKA AWGE Jim Jones

Interlude

Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)

Praise The Lord (Da Shine) w/ Skepta

Tailor Swif

American Sabotage

Highjack

3Your Honor

Yamborghini High

LPFJ2