Iron Maiden Urge Fans to Limit Phone Use on 50th Anniversary Tour

Iron Maiden Ask Fans to Ditch Phones for 50th Anniversary ‘Run For Your Lives’ Tour

Just one week before launching their monumental Run For Your Lives world tour in Budapest, Iron Maiden have issued a heartfelt request to their fans: put the phones away and live in the moment.

Although the legendary metal icons won’t be adopting Yondr pouches like Ghost, Jack White, or Bob Dylan—which fully restrict phone usage—manager Rod Smallwood has released a passionate statement urging fans to limit filming and photography during the band’s highly-anticipated 50th anniversary shows.

In an official announcement via Live Nation, Smallwood explained that the tour celebrates five decades since Steve Harris formed Iron Maiden in late 1975. The epic setlist will span tracks from their debut album Iron Maiden through Fear of the Dark, accompanied by the band’s most elaborate and theatrical production to date.

“The level of phone use these days takes away from the experience—not only for the band looking out into rows of screens but for other fans too,” Smallwood noted. “We want everyone to enjoy the show with full passion and presence, just like in the ‘80s when many of these songs were first played live.”

He added: “This show is more than just music—it’s about the art, the world of Eddie, and everything Maiden has built over 50 years. We’re asking for respect—for the band, for fellow fans, and for the experience itself.”

With Iron Maiden known for electrifying live energy and immersive stage design, the request comes as a reminder that some moments are meant to be lived, not just recorded.