Ariana Grande Teases Wicked 2 Song and Deluxe Edition of Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Glinda’s Journey in Wicked 2

Ariana Grande is offering fans an inside look at her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to the live-action adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked.

In a recent interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, the 31-year-old pop star revealed exclusive details about Glinda’s new song, composed by Stephen Schwartz. This original piece is a standout moment in the sequel, which is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025.

“It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey,” Grande shared. “It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

The Positions singer also reflected on the emotional experience of filming the duet “For Good” alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba. Grande described the filming process as “intense” and admitted, “I kind of left my body. It was such a long and emotional process, and I haven’t even seen the final cut yet because I’m not sure I’m ready to feel all of it again.”

A Transformative Role for Ariana Grande

Grande revealed that she dedicated months to prepare for her dream role. From taking acting lessons a year before auditions to retraining her voice for Glinda’s soprano parts, she wanted to ensure her performance did justice to the iconic character.

“Pop singing and musical theater are so different,” she explained. “I had to retrain my muscles and reframe how I approached every note. Glinda isn’t just a character to me — she’s a symbol of growth and love, and I wanted to give her everything I had.”

Deluxe Edition of Eternal Sunshine on the Horizon

In addition to her work on Wicked 2, Grande hinted at the release of a deluxe edition of her hit album Eternal Sunshine. The project, which she says is “in the can,” will feature several new tracks.

“It’s a very special project,” she teased. “I’m excited to surprise my fans with it, but I’m still figuring out the right timing. It’s not the end of ‘Peaches’ just yet, but she’s going in the closet for a minute.”

Fans can look forward to a packed year from Ariana Grande, with Wicked 2 promising to showcase a deeper, more emotional side of her artistry and the deluxe Eternal Sunshine offering fresh sounds from one of pop’s biggest stars.

Stay tuned for updates on both projects and prepare to see Ariana Grande redefine her legacy in music and film.