back to top
Greek Edition

Amazon Launches First Project Kuiper Satellites to Compete with Starlink

With 27 satellites in orbit, Amazon sets its sights on global satellite internet coverage.

By Adrian Voss
In
Varius
Amazon Project Kuiper satellites launched via Atlas V

Amazon has officially entered the satellite internet race. In a major step forward, the tech giant launched its first 27 Project Kuiper satellites aboard an Atlas V rocket from Florida, aiming to challenge SpaceX’s Starlink with its own global broadband network.

Project Kuiper is one of Amazon’s most ambitious ventures to date, with a $10 billion investment committed to deploying a full constellation of 2,236 satellites in low Earth orbit. These satellites are designed to deliver high-speed internet access to consumers, enterprises, and governments worldwide.

While the mission marks a milestone, the road hasn’t been without delays. The launch was postponed by over a year, pushing Amazon dangerously close to the FCC’s requirement to deploy at least half its planned fleet—1,618 satellites—by mid-2026. Industry analysts now anticipate that Amazon may request an extension to meet this deadline.

- Advertisement -

Following the launch, Amazon is expected to confirm successful contact with all deployed satellites. Its mission operations center in Redmond, Washington, will oversee the next phase. If all systems are green, initial internet services could begin rolling out later this year, starting with coverage in select northern and southern regions using just 578 satellites.

To accelerate deployment, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) has announced its readiness to support five more launches for Amazon in 2025. With competition heating up in the satellite broadband sector, Amazon’s Kuiper network is positioning itself as a formidable contender in reshaping global internet access.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved