Greek Edition

Cardi B Confirms New Romance After Offset Split: “He Loves Me From Head to Toe”

The Bronx superstar opens up about her new man, her silence on social media, and how love is reshaping her narrative ahead of a “messy” new album.

By Echo Langford
In
Hip-Hop
Cardi B glowing in love during a live fan chat in 2025

Cardi B is entering her soft era—with a hard launch. The rap queen just confirmed what fans have been speculating for months: there’s a new man in her life, and he’s got her glowing like never before.

During a candid chat on X Spaces, the Bronx native didn’t drop names, but she didn’t hold back either. “You know when you got a gorgeous n***a loving and fing you from head to toe?” she told fans, laughing. “I don’t give a f*** what anybody says when you got a real fine n***a that loves you like that.”

Though unconfirmed, rumors point to NFL star Stefon Diggs as the mystery man. The two were seen partying at Coachella, with viral footage showing Cardi giving him a lap dance. Even Offset, her ex-husband and Migos member, responded with a surprising “I’m happy for her!” under one of the clips.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Cardi previously accused Offset of trying to sabotage her love life—alleging he sent explicit videos to people she was dating and even made threatening comments post-breakup. Still, Cardi seems unfazed, choosing to focus on love and silence instead of online drama.

Her recent quietness on social media? Credit the new relationship. “That’s why I haven’t been clapping back,” she joked, “because he’s clapping my cheeks.

And the best part? This emotional rollercoaster might just fuel her long-awaited sophomore album. “It’s messy,” she teased at Revolve Festival. “She’s a messy queen.

Whether it’s heartbreak, healing, or head-over-heels love, Cardi B is ready to put it all on wax—and we’ll be listening.

