Kneecap Break Silence: Belfast Rap Trio Defends Lyrics Amid Global Backlash and Terror Probes

Belfast rap trio Kneecap has ignited global debate following a storm of backlash over their politically charged Coachella 2025 performance and past incendiary statements. Allegations tying them to Hamas and Hezbollah support, and criticism for a lyric calling British conservatives “dead Tories,” have led to anti-terrorism scrutiny in the UK.

Now, Kneecap is pushing back. In a strongly worded public statement, the group denies supporting any terrorist organization, emphasizing: “We condemn every attack on civilians. No exceptions.” Drawing parallels with Northern Ireland’s own violent past, they reject claims of inciting violence, calling them “decontextualized distortions” and a distraction from ongoing humanitarian crises.

The statement references Gaza, where they cite over 20,000 Palestinian children killed and mass starvation under siege, accusing the UK government of complicity. They claim establishment figures have weaponized selective past footage to stifle dissent and frame them as instigators, while ignoring larger geopolitical atrocities.

Importantly, the trio issued formal apologies to the families of murdered MPs Jo Cox and David Amess, expressing “sincere regret” for the pain caused and reaffirming their message of inclusion. “Our music is built on love, unity, and resistance—not violence,” they said.

Kneecap’s words come as debate over free expression, cultural resistance, and the role of music in politics intensifies. With their rising international profile and controversial message, they remain a lightning rod in the cultural war between activism and accountability.

As their tour continues, one thing is clear: Kneecap isn’t backing down—but they are setting the record straight.