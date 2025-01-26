Alessia Cara Releases New Single ‘Slow Motion’ from Upcoming Album ‘Love & Hyperbole’

Alessia Cara has just released her brand-new single “Slow Motion” as the lead track from her highly anticipated fourth album, “Love & Hyperbole.” The album is set to drop on February 14, following her 2021 project “In The Meantime” and her recent single “(Isn’t It) Obvious.”

The 14-track album was crafted in collaboration with renowned producers Mike Elizondo and Jake Gosling, along with trombonist Roy Agee. Reflecting on the album’s creation, Cara shared how the process helped her overcome personal struggles: “For a long time, I felt so lost and closed off, to the point where I didn’t even want to go outside,” she revealed. “I kept asking myself, how can I ever be happy if I can’t even force myself to be a part of the world?”

Cara described “Love & Hyperbole” as a major leap forward in her artistic journey: “Every project so far felt like a step in the right direction, but this album felt more like a jump.”

For her fans, Alessia emphasized her commitment to creating music that resonates deeply: “One of the things I hear most often is that my music helps people feel seen. The reason I started making music was because I didn’t always feel seen in my own life. So, it’s incredibly moving to know that expressing myself can help someone else feel understood. That’s always the goal with my music: to create something very specific and personal to me, but also open enough for everyone to see themselves in it.”

“Slow Motion” offers a glimpse into the heartfelt and richly emotional themes that will define the upcoming album. With “Love & Hyperbole,” Alessia Cara promises to deliver an authentic expression of her life experiences, inviting listeners to connect with her journey through every lyric and melody.