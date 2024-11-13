back to top
2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame: Eminem, Janet Jackson, and Boy George Among Star-Studded Nominees

Explore the Diverse Lineup of Nominees for the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame, From Rap Icons to Rock Legends

By Hit Channel
In
Music News & Releases
Eminem - Stan

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has unveiled its nominees for the 2025 class, spotlighting a range of iconic talent from diverse genres. Big names like Eminem, Janet Jackson, and Boy George are in the running, with rock legends such as Bryan Adams and Alanis Morissette joining them on the ballot. This year’s nominees are divided into performing and non-performing songwriters, honoring both performers and the creative minds behind music’s biggest hits.

Performing songwriters on the ballot include the Doobie Brothers, N.W.A., and Sheryl Crow, alongside 70s and 80s music icons like George Clinton and David Gates of Bread. Non-performing nominees feature industry heavyweights such as Walter Afanasieff, co-writer of Mariah Carey’s perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and Narada Michael Walden, known for crafting hits with Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.

Eligible voters have until December 22 to cast their ballots, selecting three performing and three non-performing songwriters. The official 2025 inductees will be announced in early 2025, with a celebratory gala scheduled for June in New York City, honoring the artists who have shaped modern music across generations.

The 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame nominees are:

Performing:
Bryan Adams
Boy George
George Clinton
Sheryl Crow
Doobie Brothers
Eminem
David Gates
Janet Jackson
Tommy James
Mike Love
Alanis Morissette
N.W.A.
Steve Winwood

Non-performing:
Walter Afanasieff
Steve Barri and P.F. Sloan
Mike Chapman
Sonny Curtis
Tom Douglas
Franne Golde
Ashley Gorley
Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins
Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter
Tony Macaulay
Roger Nichols
Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham
Narada Michael Walden

