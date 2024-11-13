2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame: Eminem, Janet Jackson, and Boy George Among Star-Studded Nominees

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has unveiled its nominees for the 2025 class, spotlighting a range of iconic talent from diverse genres. Big names like Eminem, Janet Jackson, and Boy George are in the running, with rock legends such as Bryan Adams and Alanis Morissette joining them on the ballot. This year’s nominees are divided into performing and non-performing songwriters, honoring both performers and the creative minds behind music’s biggest hits.

Performing songwriters on the ballot include the Doobie Brothers, N.W.A., and Sheryl Crow, alongside 70s and 80s music icons like George Clinton and David Gates of Bread. Non-performing nominees feature industry heavyweights such as Walter Afanasieff, co-writer of Mariah Carey’s perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and Narada Michael Walden, known for crafting hits with Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.

Eligible voters have until December 22 to cast their ballots, selecting three performing and three non-performing songwriters. The official 2025 inductees will be announced in early 2025, with a celebratory gala scheduled for June in New York City, honoring the artists who have shaped modern music across generations.

The 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame nominees are:

Performing:

Bryan Adams

Boy George

George Clinton

Sheryl Crow

Doobie Brothers

Eminem

David Gates

Janet Jackson

Tommy James

Mike Love

Alanis Morissette

N.W.A.

Steve Winwood

Non-performing:

Walter Afanasieff

Steve Barri and P.F. Sloan

Mike Chapman

Sonny Curtis

Tom Douglas

Franne Golde

Ashley Gorley

Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins

Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter

Tony Macaulay

Roger Nichols

Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham

Narada Michael Walden