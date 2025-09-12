back to top
Young Thug Drops Apology Track “Man I Miss My Dogs” Ahead of New Album

Young Thug releases “Man I Miss My Dogs,” a heartfelt apology to Mariah The Scientist, Drake, Lil Baby, and more. His next album UY SCUTI lands Sept. 19.

By Echo Langford
Young Thug has resurfaced with a deeply personal track, “Man I Miss My Dogs,” released on Sept. 11 as both an apology and reflection. The nearly seven-minute song finds the YSL rapper addressing fractured relationships with Mariah The Scientist, Drake, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Future, and Lil Baby.

Thug opens by pleading with Mariah, acknowledging her loyalty during his two-year jail stint while fighting the RICO case. He then clears the air with Drake, thanking him for visiting in Cobb County, and extends olive branches to Lil Baby—whom he urges to reconnect—alongside 21 Savage and Gucci Mane.

With “Man I Miss My Dogs,” Thugger seems intent on rewriting his story after months of leaked jail calls and public scrutiny. The track arrives ahead of his long-awaited album, UY SCUTI, dropping Sept. 19.

