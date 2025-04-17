Young Thug Announces “UY Scuti” Album — His Triumphant Return After Prison

Young Thug is ready to rewrite the stars. After more than two years of legal battles, silence, and speculation, the Atlanta icon is officially returning with a new studio album titled “UY Scuti”, marking his first major solo project since his release from prison in October 2024.

The name — drawn from one of the largest known stars in the universe, a red supergiant located in the Scutum constellation — feels fitting for an artist with gravitational pull in modern hip-hop. Thug first teased the album through cryptic social media posts and a mysterious Instagram account solely dedicated to UY Scuti, before unveiling a billboard near Coachella stamped with the message:

“Universe has been too quiet. Until now. UY Scuti.”

Fans speculated whether this was a single, a visual art project, or a concept EP. But on April 16 — a historically significant date in Thug’s discography with both Barter 6 and Slime Language 2 released on that day — he confirmed UY Scuti as a full-length album.

He kept it characteristically cryptic:

“It’s Time. Red Planet.”

This simple phrase, posted on X and Instagram, came with a link to the official UY Scuti site, showcasing not only the album’s cosmic cover art, but also vinyl and CD formats, alternate artwork, and themed merch — including a standout “What Would Brian Do” tee honoring his high-profile attorney Brian Steel, who successfully navigated Thug’s YSL RICO case.

While the exact release date remains shrouded in secrecy, the billboard’s May tease and fan chatter suggest a likely drop on May 9, a symbolic Friday that marks three years since Thug and his co-defendants were first arrested under RICO charges.

Since his release, Young Thug has stayed relatively quiet musically, appearing only on Lil Baby’s 2025 album track “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” alongside Future. Now, with UY Scuti, it’s clear he’s preparing for a full-scale comeback — one that could redefine his career post-incarceration.

From coded social drops to cosmic metaphors, Thugger’s return is already unfolding like a constellation. Keep watching the skies — and keep it locked to hit-channel.com for exclusive drops, tracklist reveals, and the full story as UY Scuti lights up May 2025.

It’s time. Red Planet https://t.co/JgqnjCfhgK — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 16, 2025