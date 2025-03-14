Lil Baby, Young Thug & Future Drop Video for “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber”

Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Future have joined forces for the official music video of their WHAM collaboration Dum, Dumb, and Dumber. The high-energy visual marks a rare on-camera appearance for Young Thug, who has maintained a low profile since his release from jail last autumn. Though he keeps his face partially hidden behind a mask, his presence adds to the video’s intensity.

The video, directed with a cinematic flair, captures the trio in a world of fast cars, flashing lights, and high-stakes energy, perfectly matching the track’s hard-hitting beat and rapid-fire verses. Lil Baby and Future bring their signature flows, while Young Thug’s enigmatic presence adds an extra layer of intrigue to the release.

Beyond this collaboration, Young Thug and Future also appear on I Am Music, the newly released album from Playboi Carti, further solidifying their influence in the hip-hop scene.

- Advertisement -

With Dum, Dumb, and Dumber, the trio delivers a visually striking and sonically charged experience, proving once again why they remain some of the biggest names in rap today.