Yoshiki and Hiroshi Fujiwara Unveil New Musical Duo BLUEBYRDS at Paris Fashion Week

In a surprise announcement at Paris Fashion Week, Japanese icons Yoshiki and Hiroshi Fujiwara unveiled their new musical project, BLUEBYRDS. During the after-party for Maison Yoshiki Paris, Yoshiki’s fashion brand, the duo revealed that they have been working together for years to bring this vision to life.

Their first single, “NOTHING,” was released on September 30, followed by the debut album BLUEBYRDS on October 4. Blending electronic beats with ambient sounds, the album takes listeners on a captivating sonic journey. The collaboration marks a return to music for Fujiwara, who began his career as one of Japan’s first hip-hop DJs in the 1980s.

Yoshiki expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “It’s an honor to create with Hiroshi Fujiwara, who has had an immense influence on both the global fashion and music scenes.” Fujiwara echoed the sentiment, reflecting on how a chance reunion in Paris inspired them to collaborate musically once again.

- Advertisement -

With their combined influence in music and fashion, BLUEBYRDS is set to make waves on the global stage. Stream their debut album now and experience the mesmerizing fusion of talent from two of Japan’s most influential cultural figures.

Track list:

1. BREATHING

2. NOTHING

3. LOVE OF TENDER

4. BELLE

5. DEBT

6. BREATHING (reprise)