The White Stripes Mark 20 Years of ‘Get Behind Me Satan’ with Striking Vinyl Reissue

Two decades on, Get Behind Me Satan remains one of The White Stripes’ boldest pivots—and in 2025, it’s getting the vinyl tribute it deserves. The duo’s Grammy-winning fifth studio album is returning June 27 as a 20th anniversary 2LP special edition via Third Man Records, celebrating both a milestone and the band’s recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Pressed on one red smoke vinyl and one clear disc laced with red and black smoke, the reissue mirrors the band’s raw aesthetic and restless creativity. All 13 tracks are included, from the blitzed-out opener “Blue Orchid” to the piano-stomp swagger of “My Doorbell” and the off-kilter brilliance of “The Denial Twist.”

Originally recorded in early 2005 on a stairwell in Jack White’s Detroit home, the album broke new ground for the band—ditching their signature guitar-heavy sound in favor of piano, marimba, mandolin, timpani, and bells. The result: an experimental, haunting record that won Best Alternative Album at the Grammys and sold over 900,000 copies in the U.S. alone.

This isn’t the album’s first victory lap—Satan got a Record Store Day-exclusive reissue in 2015—but this anniversary edition arrives with deeper resonance. Fresh off being named to the 2025 Rock Hall class, The White Stripes are reminding fans why their minimalist, maximalist approach still echoes today.

Jack White, ever prolific, is also booked for major 2025 festival sets including Bourbon & Beyond and Riot Fest, keeping the flame alive while the wax spins on. Whether you’re a collector or a new convert, this Get Behind Me Satan reissue is a must-own relic of rock deconstruction done right.

Get Behind Me Satan 20th Anniversary Vinyl Tracklist:

SIDE A

01. Blue Orchid

02. The Nurse

03. My Doorbell

SIDE B

01. Forever For Her (Is Over For Me)

02. As Ugly As I Seem

03. The Denial Twist

04. White Moon

SIDE C

01. Instinct Blues

02. Passive Manipulation

03. Take, Take, Take

SIDE D

01. Little Ghost

02. Red Rain

03. I’m Lonely (But I Ain’t That Lonely Yet)