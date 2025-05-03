R.E.M. Reignite “Radio Free Europe” with 2025 EP for Press Freedom

n 1981, Radio Free Europe exploded onto the underground scene as R.E.M.’s seismic debut single—a cryptic, jangly anthem with a message just beneath the static. Now in 2025, the legendary band is dialing that signal back up with Radio Free Europe 2025, a benefit EP marking the 75th anniversary of the real-life broadcasting network that inspired it.

Out now digitally and arriving on 10″ vinyl this September 12 via Craft Recordings, the EP revisits R.E.M.’s roots with fresh urgency. Overseen by original producer Mitch Easter, the five-track project includes the classic “Radio Free Europe,” B-side “Sitting Still,” and the cassette-era rarity “Wh. Tornado.” But the centerpiece is a radical remix by longtime collaborator Jacknife Lee, who transforms the track into a dancefloor-ready, bassline-heavy pulse of protest.

Proceeds from the vinyl will support Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the independent nonprofit that broadcasts news into regions where truth is a revolutionary act. Its mission feels more urgent than ever amid rising global authoritarianism—and R.E.M. know it.

“Whether it’s music or a free press—censorship anywhere is a threat to the truth everywhere,” said frontman Michael Stipe in a statement for World Press Freedom Day (May 3). Bassist Mike Mills added, “You know you’re doing your job when you piss off the right dictators.”

From Athens, Georgia to Cold War airwaves and 21st-century remix culture, Radio Free Europe 2025 isn’t just a reissue—it’s a rally cry. And it proves that in the battle for truth, rock & roll is still one hell of a transmitter.