U2 Condemns Gaza Starvation and Calls for Humanitarian Aid

The members of Irish rock band U2—Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.—have issued strong public statements condemning Israel’s ongoing blockade and starvation of the Gaza Strip, while also denouncing Hamas for its October 7, 2023, attacks. Their individual remarks, posted on U2’s Instagram and official website, were accompanied by a joint message emphasizing the urgent humanitarian crisis:

“Everyone has long been horrified by what is unfolding in Gaza—but the blocking of humanitarian aid and now plans for a military takeover of Gaza City has taken the conflict into uncharted territory. We are not experts in the politics of the region, but we want our audience to know where we each stand.”

Bono’s Statement: Condemnation Without Exception

Bono began his remarks by reflecting on the October 7 Hamas attacks against Israel, calling them a “diabolical trap” designed to provoke a war that could reshape the region. He compared the tragedy to the 2015 terrorist attack at Paris’ Bataclan theater but stressed that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people, who have endured decades of “marginalization, oppression, occupation, and the systematic stealing of the land that is rightfully theirs.”

He accused both Hamas and the Israeli government of using starvation as a weapon of war but issued “categorical and unequivocal condemnation” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration. Bono reaffirmed his belief in a two-state solution and expressed solidarity with Palestinians who seek peace and coexistence, urging Israeli citizens to demand the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the West Bank.

- Advertisement -

The Edge, Clayton, and Mullen Jr.: A Unified Voice

The statements from guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton, and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. echoed Bono’s stance. Each condemned both Hamas and Netanyahu, criticized the humanitarian blockade, and highlighted the long-term dangers such policies pose for Israel itself. Notably, the Edge went further, describing the siege of Gaza as “ethnic cleansing” and “colonial genocide.”

All four members called for an urgent influx of humanitarian aid and announced a donation to the British charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

U2’s History of Activism

U2’s decision to speak out aligns with their decades-long record of social and political engagement, from anti-poverty campaigns to human rights advocacy. While acknowledging their lack of direct expertise in Middle Eastern politics, their focus on humanitarian principles underscores the band’s belief that mass civilian suffering—especially among children—cannot be ignored.

In the midst of escalating tensions, their united call serves as both a condemnation of violence and a plea for compassion, dialogue, and a path toward lasting peace.