Bobby Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos Co-Founder, Dies at 77

Bobby Whitlock, the soulful keyboardist, singer-songwriter, and co-founder of the iconic blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos, has died at the age of 77. His manager, Carol Kaye, confirmed that Whitlock passed away early Sunday morning, August 10, at his home in Texas, surrounded by family, following a brief illness.

Born on March 18, 1948, in Memphis, Tennessee, Whitlock made music history as the first white artist signed to the legendary Stax Records while still a teenager. There, he recorded alongside soul luminaries such as Booker T. & the MG’s and Sam & Dave, honing the deep Southern gospel feel that would define his career.

From Stax Records to Derek and the Dominos

In 1968, Whitlock joined Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, a rotating collective of top-tier musicians that included future Derek and the Dominos members Eric Clapton, Carl Radle, and Jim Gordon, as well as guitarist Duane Allman. That same year, Whitlock contributed to Clapton’s self-titled 1970 debut album and played organ and piano on George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, appearing on hits like “My Sweet Lord” and “What Is Life.”

- Advertisement -

Later in 1970, Whitlock, Clapton, Radle, and Gordon formed Derek and the Dominos. Their only studio album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, became a classic despite modest initial sales. Whitlock co-wrote half its tracks, including “Bell Bottom Blues,” “Anyday,” and “Tell the Truth,” and played piano on the title track “Layla.” The record would later be recognized by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Life Beyond the Dominos

Following the breakup of Derek and the Dominos in 1971, amid personal tensions and Clapton’s drug struggles, Whitlock pursued a solo career. His debut album, Bobby Whitlock (1972), featured all his former bandmates along with George Harrison, followed by Raw Velvet later that same year. He also made uncredited appearances on major albums like the Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main St. and collaborated with artists including Dr. John and Stephen Stills.

By the late 1970s, Whitlock stepped away from the music industry but returned in the 1990s, often recording and performing with his wife, musician CoCo Carmel. The couple married in 2005 and continued to collaborate musically. In 2000, Whitlock reunited with Eric Clapton for a performance of “Bell Bottom Blues” on Later With Jools Holland.

Bobby Whitlock is survived by his wife, CoCo Carmel, and his children Ashley Faye Brown, Beau Elijah Whitlock, and Tim Whitlock Kelly. His legacy lives on through the soulful, timeless music that helped define an era of rock history.