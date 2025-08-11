Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem Hits 10 Weeks at No. 1

Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem Secures 10th Week at No. 1

Morgan Wallen’s chart dominance continues as his album I’m the Problem claims a 10th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart dated August 16. According to Luminate, the set earned 136,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during the week ending August 7. Since debuting at No. 1 on May 31, the album has spent eight consecutive weeks at the summit, dipped briefly, and returned to the top for the past two weeks.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the U.S. each week based on album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Of I’m the Problem’s latest total, SEA units made up 131,000 (equaling 172.27 million on-demand official streams), album sales were 4,000, and TEA units totaled 1,000. The set also leads the Top Streaming Albums chart for an 11th nonconsecutive week.

Joining Elite Company on the Charts

With I’m the Problem, One Thing at a Time, and Dangerous: The Double Album, Wallen has now accumulated 39 total weeks at No. 1 across his three chart-topping albums. This ties him with Elton John for the fourth-most weeks at No. 1 among male artists in Billboard 200 history. The only men ahead of him are Elvis Presley (67 weeks), Garth Brooks (52), and Michael Jackson (51).

Even more impressively, Wallen is the only artist ever to notch at least 10 weeks at No. 1 with three consecutive full-length albums. Only The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, The Kingston Trio, Taylor Swift, and now Wallen have achieved the milestone of three albums each spending 10 or more weeks at the top.

Other Notable Chart Moves

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack remains at No. 2 with 100,000 units, its best week yet. Reneé Rapp lands her first top 10 as BITE ME debuts at No. 3 with 64,000 units, boosted by multiple vinyl and CD editions. Hip-hop duo $uicideBoy$ achieve their highest-charting release with THY KINGDOM COME at No. 4, earning 57,000 units.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Justin Bieber’s SWAG holds steady at No. 5, Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid rises to No. 6, Wallen’s One Thing at a Time climbs to No. 7, and SZA’s SOS returns to No. 8. Yeat’s DANGEROUS SUMMER enters at No. 9, while Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet moves up to No. 10.

Morgan Wallen’s historic chart run solidifies his place among music’s most dominant forces, with I’m the Problem continuing to break records and capture fans nationwide.