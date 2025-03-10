back to top
Tool Face Backlash Over Repetitive Sets at ‘Tool In The Sand’ Festival

Fans express disappointment after the band fails to deliver on their promise of two unique performances.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Tool

Tool’s first-ever destination festival, Tool In The Sand, did not go as smoothly as expected. Taking place in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, across two luxury resorts, the festival featured a lineup packed with heavyweights like Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Mastodon. However, it was Tool’s own headlining sets that sparked backlash among fans.

While their first show on March 7 delivered a powerful selection of tracks—including Schism, Stinkfist, and Vicarious—the second night left attendees frustrated. Despite initially advertising “two unique sets,” Tool performed a shorter nine-song set on March 8, with multiple repeats from the previous night. Fans, who had spent a considerable amount on the exclusive event, responded with audible boos.

One attendee voiced their disappointment on Reddit, stating, “Why fly to the DR on a three-night ticket to watch an hour of repeat songs from the night before? This was a very disappointing show, especially for the cost.” Another fan took to Facebook, writing, “So much for the ‘two unique sets’ we were promised.”

Some attendees placed blame on frontman Maynard James Keenan and guitarist Adam Jones, criticizing their handling of the setlists and accusing them of prioritizing profits over fan experience. “They do not care about you! I’m so glad I got my Tool tattoo covered up,” one Reddit user wrote.

The controversy has left many fans questioning whether they would invest in future Tool-exclusive events. While the band has yet to officially address the backlash, the festival’s missteps have certainly ignited discussion within the rock and metal community.

Monday, March 10, 2025

