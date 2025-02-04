Tomorrowland 2025 Sells Out in Record Time as Fans Rush for Tickets

Tomorrowland 2025 has officially sold out, with all tickets disappearing in record time. After an exclusive Belgian pre-sale sold 200,000 tickets in just 18 minutes, the full worldwide sale on February 1st saw all remaining passes gone within 20 minutes.

Held over two weekends (July 18-20 & July 25-27) in Boom, Belgium, Tomorrowland 2025 will welcome 800,000 festival-goers for its 19th edition. Fans who missed out still have a chance to secure tickets through the official Exchange Desk opening on February 4th.

This year’s lineup includes Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, and more, with over 600 artists across 16 stages. Special highlights include the Symphony of Unity orchestra and several massive b2b sets, featuring Anyma b2b Solomun, VTSS b2b SPFDJ, and Dimitri Vegas b2b Fantasm.

- Advertisement -

With tickets sold out and anticipation at an all-time high, Tomorrowland 2025 is set to deliver yet another unforgettable experience for electronic music lovers worldwide.