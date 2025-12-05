Some collabs feel inevitable in hindsight, like two planets finally drifting into the same orbit. That’s exactly the vibe today as Tom Rowlands of the Chemical Brothers and AURORA step out as a brand-new duo called TOMORA. Yes, the name is literally their first names fused together, but honestly, it works. It feels mythic, futuristic, and just chaotic enough to match the energy of their debut single “Ring The Alarm.”

The reveal didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Hardcore fans have been playing detective since TOMORA mysteriously started appearing on festival lineups for 2025, including Coachella. Speculation hit TikTok levels of unhinged, but now the suspense is officially over. The duo is real, the music is here, and the vibe is electric.

A Collaboration Years in the Making

Rowlands and AURORA have been circling each other for half a decade. She lent her unmistakable, crystalline vocals to several tracks on the Chemical Brothers’ 2019 album No Geography, and earlier this year Rowlands returned the favor by producing for her 2024 record What Happened To The Heart? Their chemistry has always been obvious, but TOMORA marks the moment it becomes a full-blown artistic union.

The pair explained their vision simply: “We wanted TOMORA to be a band, not two individuals. It’s our musical feeling come to life.” That line says a lot. This isn’t a side project or a novelty collab; it’s a fully formed new entity.

Inside “Ring The Alarm”

Let’s be honest — the title is going to immediately make people think of Beyoncé’s siren-blaring classic. But this version spins in a completely different universe.

“Ring The Alarm” opens with a digital blip that feels like your phone having a meltdown, quickly expanding into a bass-driven rush. AURORA’s warped, urgent vocals twist through the track like neon smoke. It’s sweaty rave energy but with that signature AURORA ethereal spark. The whole thing rides the razor’s edge between euphoria and anxiety, like sprinting through a Tron arena with your heartbeat synced to the kick drum.

The video, directed by longtime Chemical Brothers collaborator Adam Smith (also a repeat AURORA collaborator), pushes the aesthetic even further. Shot in black and blistering pink, it places AURORA dead center as the track collapses and rebuilds around her. It’s hypnotic, glitchy, and very much giving “cyber techno priestess.”

