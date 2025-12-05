Disclosure & Leon Thomas Drop Hypnotic New Track “Deeper”

Some pairings just click before you even hear a note. Disclosure’s razor-sharp dance instincts meeting Leon Thomas’ velvet-smooth R&B storytelling? Yeah, that’s a recipe for a heater. And today, the universe delivers with “Deeper,” a collab that feels like being pulled into a neon-lit undertow.

Both acts have been on undeniable highs this year. Disclosure dropped two standout cuts — the Anderson .Paak-assisted “NO CAP” and the sleek Chris Lake and Levin Kali link-up “one2three.” Leon Thomas, meanwhile, has been having the kind of breakout moment that artists dream about. His album MUTT and recent EP PHOLKS have him orbiting eight GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year. Put simply: these two were already on fire. “Deeper” just turns up the flame.

A Perfect Middle Ground

- Advertisement -

The track lands in that sweet spot where UK dance floor science meets soulful melodic finesse. Disclosure build a wavy 2-step pulse with bubbling synths and a bassline that practically liquefies. It’s the kind of beat that makes you feel like you’re moving through water rather than air.

Leon slides right into that world. His lyrics — written with Disclosure and producer-writer Blake Slatkin — spill out like someone caught between surrender and freefall. You can hear the tension, the pull, the thrill of giving in:

“Now I’m lost in the void / No, it ain’t all of the noise / Leading me to your love / Only hearing your voice.”

It’s that intoxicating moment when infatuation feels less like a crush and more like a riptide. He doubles down on the imagery:

“Water won’t let me leave / Nothing under my feet / Swimming into the deep.”

You can practically feel the current.

Mutual Admiration, Mutual Elevation

- Advertisement -

Disclosure sound fully energized by the collaboration. In their press note, they didn’t hold back: “So gassed to have Leon Thomas on this one. We reached out after we heard Mutt and were delighted to find out he was a mutual fan.” They even admitted they played him multiple ideas in one day, but “Deeper” obviously announced itself as the chosen one.

The excitement makes sense. Leon’s voice sits in the exact pocket Disclosure’s production loves — airy but grounded, expressive but never oversold. It’s a genuinely seamless pairing, not a label-arranged one.

FAQ

What is the new Disclosure and Leon Thomas song?

Their new collaboration is “Deeper,” a 2-step-inspired electronic track blending Disclosure’s production with Leon Thomas’ vocals.

Are Disclosure and Leon Thomas nominated for GRAMMYs this year?

Yes. Disclosure are nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, while Leon Thomas has multiple nominations including Album of the Year.

Who wrote “Deeper”?

The song was written by Leon Thomas, Disclosure, and Blake Slatkin.