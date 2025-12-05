Tomorrowland 2026 Dates Locked In for Belgium Return

Tomorrowland is already warming up the engines for 2026, and the hype train is boarding early. The world’s biggest dance festival returns to Boom, Belgium for two weekends next summer: July 17 to 19 and 24 to 26. Same home, same energy, even bigger ambitions.

Pre registration kicks off 8 December 2025, so if you want a shot at tickets, set an alarm. Then things roll out in stages:

Global Journey Sale lands on 17 January, Belgian Ticket Sale on 24 January, and the Worldwide Ticket Sale drops on 31 January 2026. Basically, blink and you’re already late.

The lineup and theme aren’t out yet, but Tomorrowland doesn’t really do “small reveals.” Expect the usual cinematic storytelling, world building and headline moments that hijack your FYP for months.

Tomorrowland is stacking add ons this year. First up, a surprise crossover: an official partnership with the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps. Racing fans and ravers joining forces might sound chaotic, but honestly it fits the festival’s vibe.

There are also expanded Youth Packages, making it easier for younger attendees to get the full experience without getting financially drop kicked. Travel is getting a glow up too:

A Party Train from Paris, new Global Journey options, and the first ever Tomorrowland Experience Hotel at Van der Valk Park Lane Antwerp. If you’ve ever wanted to sleep inside the festival aesthetic, this is basically that.

The 2026 hype comes after a rollercoaster 2025 edition, where a huge fire took out the main stage just days before opening. Total nightmare scenario. But somehow, the team rebuilt a smaller replacement stage overnight, with help from borrowed equipment including pieces from Metallica’s setup.

The festival moved forward, the crowd showed up, and the moment the word UNITE lit up on the screens, everyone knew they weren’t just attending a festival. They were part of a community that refuses to crumble. Tomorrowland leaned fully into the message: resilience, unity, and the kind of musical connection that survives anything.

While Boom remains the mothership, Tomorrowland is spreading fast. After launching its first China edition last month, the brand keeps scaling. And before summer arrives, March brings Tomorrowland Winter back to Alpe d’Huez, with the full lineup already out.

For now, all eyes are on December’s pre registration and the January ticket phases. Once the theme and lineup drop, the countdown officially begins. Expect the usual soundtrack: bass, fireworks, and people losing their minds in the forest of Boom.

Belgium, get ready. Tomorrowland 2026 is already loading.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DR2B6S7iNZJ/?ig_mid=75BD0649-C2AE-41CA-82F9-0AE193C4038C

FAQ

When is Tomorrowland 2026?

It takes place over two weekends: July 17 to 19 and July 24 to 26 in Boom, Belgium.

When does Tomorrowland 2026 ticket pre registration start?

Pre registration opens on 8 December 2025, with multiple ticket sales following in January.

What’s new for Tomorrowland 2026?

New additions include a Formula 1 partnership, expanded youth options, a Tomorrowland hotel in Antwerp, and a Party Train from Paris