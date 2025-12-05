Four Countries Quit Eurovision 2026 Over Israel Decision

The Eurovision universe just short-circuited. Four major countries — Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Slovenia — have officially bailed on the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after the European Broadcasting Union refused to hold a vote on Israel’s participation. The meeting took place earlier today, December 4, and yeah… it didn’t end quietly.

The EBU had previously delayed a vote following the Israel–Hamas ceasefire back in October. But in today’s general assembly, members pushed through updated rules only concerning voting conduct, skipping entirely the topic that half the broadcasters were actually waiting for. The official line from the EBU said a “large majority” saw no need for a vote and that Eurovision 2026 should proceed with “additional safeguards” already in place.

For several broadcasters, that was a nope. Ireland’s RTÉ was the first to walk, calling participation “unconscionable” given the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Spain’s RTVE followed, furious that their request for a secret ballot had been denied. The Netherlands’ Avrotros and Slovenia’s RTVSLO quickly joined, all framing their exit as a matter of public values and ethical consistency. Between them, the four countries hold a combined 14 wins, with Ireland sharing the all-time record of seven victories with Sweden.

Meanwhile, Israel’s place in the contest has been defended loudly by some. German chancellor Friedrich Merz previously warned Germany would withdraw if Israel were excluded, slamming even the debate as “a scandal.” Austria’s broadcaster also backed Israel, and the country’s president Isaac Herzog celebrated today’s result as a “gesture of solidarity.” Israel, which has won four times, last took the trophy in 2018 with Netta’s “Toy.”

Today’s meeting also approved new rules aimed at blocking governments or outside groups from orchestrating vote-boosting campaigns — a direct response to accusations that Israel unfairly inflated support for its 2025 entrant Yuval Raphael. BBC News reports that accepting those rules was tied to avoiding a vote on Israel entirely. The EBU said that all members agreeing to the new framework remain eligible to compete next year.

The reactions make it clear the split is real. Northern broadcasters — including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland — backed the changes, saying they fix “critical shortcomings.” But Iceland is still undecided on joining the 2026 contest. Belgium is also keeping its options open.

Germany and the BBC welcomed the decision and confirmed they’ll be part of Eurovision 2026. ARD called it a celebration of “cultural diversity and solidarity,” while also acknowledging the disappointment over multiple withdrawals.

Eurovision’s 70th anniversary edition is still scheduled for May 2026 in Vienna, but with four countries already out and possibly more to follow, the road to the contest is suddenly way messier than usual. Whether the show can pull itself back together — or whether this snowballs — is the real cliffhanger.