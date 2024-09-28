Tommy Richman Releases Debut Album Coyote Showcasing Genre-Defying Talent

Tommy Richman has officially dropped his highly anticipated debut album Coyote, an 11-track project that showcases his unique ability to blend genres and deliver fresh sounds. Released on September 27, 2024, Coyote features a mix of previously released singles like “Thought You Were the One” and “Whitney” alongside new tracks such as “Temptations,” “Green Therapy,” and “Vanity.” Richman, originally from Virginia, has been making music since 2016, and Coyote highlights his evolution as an artist and his versatility across styles.

Richman’s rise to mainstream fame took off with his viral hit “Million Dollar Baby,” which dominated the charts and spent an impressive 21 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. However, despite the song’s massive success, it doesn’t appear on Coyote. Instead, the album features collaborations with artists like Paco, Trevor Spitta, mynameisntjmack, and Zachary Moon—people Richman worked with early in his career, as he proudly shared on social media.

Tracks like “Green Therapy” dive deep into personal and familial struggles, while “Tennessee” is a vibrant celebration of the state that influenced his sound. With Coyote, Richman further cements his place in the industry by creating a body of work that’s as introspective as it is innovative. From hip-hop to R&B, Richman seamlessly blends elements of multiple genres to craft a listening experience that feels both fresh and timeless.

The Coyote album arrives just one year after his previous project The Rush EP and is already making waves. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, Tommy Richman’s Coyote is a must-listen for anyone who enjoys genre-bending, forward-thinking music.

Stream Tommy Richman’s debut album Coyote now and witness the start of a remarkable musical journey.