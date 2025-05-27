Tom Morello Blasts Trump at Boston Calling: “F*** Him!”

Tom Morello Slams Trump During Boston Calling Set: “Truth, Justice, Democracy, Equality”

Tom Morello delivered more than just riffs during his fiery performance at Boston Calling Festival this past Sunday — he brought an unmistakable political message. Greeting the crowd with the provocative statement, “Welcome to the last big event before they throw us all in jail,” the Rage Against the Machine guitarist made his stance loud and clear. Projected behind him? A bold “F*** Trump” sign, according to The Independent.

Morello, known for blending activism and music, took time mid-set to perform a stirring rendition of The Ghost of Tom Joad, a song he famously played with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Dedicating the performance to “my friend Bruce Springsteen,” he addressed the recent attacks by Donald Trump on the legendary musician: “Bruce has spent a lifetime standing for truth, justice, democracy, and equality. Trump is furious because Bruce draws bigger crowds than he ever could. He can go f*** himself!”

Wearing a Malcolm X cap and playing a guitar emblazoned with “F*** ICE” — a direct jab at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency — Morello’s performance was an unapologetic rallying cry for resistance.

He also defended Harvard University, where he studied political science, as it faces political pressure from Trump’s camp. “At Harvard,” Morello told the audience, “they teach you how to recognize the rise of a dictator in your country.”

The performance was both an explosive rock show and a pointed political statement — quintessential Tom Morello.