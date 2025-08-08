back to top
Together For Palestine Concert Set for September in London

Damon Albarn, James Blake, Jamie xx, and more join the Together For Palestine benefit at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on September 17.

By Echo Langford
In
Music Festivals & Concert Reviews

Together For Palestine: Major Benefit Concert Announces All-Star Lineup

A powerful new event, Together For Palestine, is taking shape—spearheaded by Brian Eno, Khaled Ziada, Khalid Abdalla, and Tracey Seaward. Designed for “artists, musicians, and people for whom staying silent feels impossible,” the concert aims to raise both awareness and humanitarian aid for Palestine.

An All-Star Roster of Performers

The first wave of artists set to perform is as impressive as it is diverse, spanning indie rock, R&B, electronic, and world music.

Confirmed Artists Include:

  • Damon Albarn

  • Bastille

  • Cat Burns

  • Greentea Peng

  • Hot Chip

  • James Blake

  • Jamie xx

  • King Krule

  • Mabel

  • Obongjayar

  • Paloma Faith

  • Rachel Chinouriri

  • Sampha

Palestinian musicians will also take the stage, including Adnan Joubran, Faraj Suleiman, and Nai Barghout. Special guests like Rina Sawayama, Riz Ahmed, and PinkPantheress are slated to appear, with many more names expected in the coming weeks.

Brian Eno on the Concert’s Purpose

“Artists have always helped societies denounce injustice and imagine a better future,” Eno explains. “That’s why this concert is important. It’s time to come together—not just to raise our voices, but to reaffirm our shared humanity.”

Event Details

  • Date: September 17, 2025

  • Venue: OVO Arena Wembley, London

  • Tickets: Available now here

  • Proceeds: 100% donated to humanitarian aid organizations in Palestine

Why It Matters

Together For Palestine is more than just a concert—it’s a unifying cultural statement. By bringing together internationally acclaimed artists and Palestinian voices, the event underscores the role of music as a force for empathy, solidarity, and social change.

