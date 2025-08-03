Brian Eno Announces ‘Together for Palestine’ Benefit Concert at Wembley Arena

Legendary musician and activist Brian Eno has officially announced Together for Palestine, a benefit concert set to take place at Wembley Arena in London on Wednesday, September 17. The event aims to raise vital funds for Palestinian families in Gaza, with all proceeds going through UK-based humanitarian organization Choose Love.

Described by Eno as “a night of music, reflection, and hope,” the concert will feature a global lineup of artists—revealed progressively over the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale starting 10 AM UK time on August 4, and demand is expected to be high.

In a deeply personal statement shared on Instagram, Eno reflected on his decades-long silence around Palestine, calling it one of his deepest regrets. “Often that silence came from fear—real fear—that speaking out might bring backlash, close doors, or end a career,” he wrote. “But that’s changing now. The truth of what’s happening has become impossible to ignore.”

He emphasized that the suffering in Gaza is “not a mystery, nor a blur of competing narratives,” citing independent organizations like Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders, who have labeled the situation as genocide. “The moral line is clear,” Eno said.

The initiative is co-produced by Eno alongside Khaled Ziada, Khalid Abdalla, and Tracey Seaward. While music is at the center of the evening, the event also aims to deliver a message of unity and courage.

“My belief is that this night can be a moment of bravery, where artists come together to speak from the heart — whether live on stage or via video from around the world,” Eno added. “This is a chance to say: this cannot go on.”

While financial support is a key objective, Eno emphasized the symbolic power of global solidarity:

“We’re sending a message of love and support to the people of Palestine — that they are not forgotten. We see them, we hear them, and though we may be far away, we are deeply connected—as we are to all humanity.”

All donations from the event will be channeled to Palestinian grassroots organizations via Choose Love, known for its hands-on work in conflict zones and refugee support.

Together for Palestine promises to be more than a concert — it’s a cultural stand against silence and a rallying cry for justice, humanity, and healing.