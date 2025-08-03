Dua Lipa Granted Kosovo Citizenship in Heartfelt Ceremony

Dua Lipa has officially become a citizen of Kosovo, following a special ceremony held in Pristina and led by the country’s President, Vjosa Osmani. The 29-year-old global pop sensation was born in London to Kosovo-Albanian parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa, and lived in Pristina during her early teens before returning to the UK to pursue her music career.

President Osmani welcomed Dua Lipa with the words, “Welcome home, Dua,” as she signed the presidential decree that granted her Kosovar citizenship. Osmani praised the artist as one of the most influential cultural figures in the nation’s modern history, stating that Dua has become “a powerful voice on the global stage, inspiring millions and helping promote the art, youth, and international image of Kosovo.”

The ceremony included a heartfelt musical tribute: a children’s choir dressed in white performed her chart-topping hit “Levitating” in her honor. The moment was especially symbolic, coming just one day after Dua performed at Sunny Hill Festival, the annual music event she founded in 2018 to support youth and cultural development in her hometown.

In a deeply emotional post shared on social media, Dua Lipa reflected on the experience:

“Sharing this night with you all, in the city that shaped me… full of energy, pride, and love — it’s hard to put it into words. Being on stage with my father was a moment I’ll never forget.”

The artist, who also received Albanian citizenship in November 2022, continues to embrace and celebrate her roots. Her dual cultural identity has played a key role in her rise as not just a music icon, but a cross-generational ambassador for Kosovo and the wider Balkan region.

Dua’s latest honor caps off a landmark year — musically, politically, and personally. From global stages to intimate homecomings, her journey is a testament to the power of identity, legacy, and using fame to give back.