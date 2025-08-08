David Guetta & DJs From Mars Drop “Things I Haven’t Told You”

David Guetta, DJs From Mars, and Audio Bullys Unite for “Things I Haven’t Told You”

In a major dance music moment, Italian duo DJs From Mars have teamed up with global superstar David Guetta and legendary British electronic act Audio Bullys for a high-energy reimagining of the 2003 hit “We Don’t Care.” The new track, “Things I Haven’t Told You”, blends UK garage, house, electro-punk, and mainstage festival power into a crowd-igniting anthem.

From Backstage Collaborations to Center Stage

DJs From Mars have been working behind the scenes with Guetta for years, but this marks their first official release together. The project began when Guetta invited the duo—famous for their mash-up skills—to reinvent “We Don’t Care” with a modern, festival-ready twist.

The first demo hit instantly. Tested in both artists’ live sets, the track received explosive crowd reactions, becoming one of Guetta’s most talked-about “secret weapons” of the summer.

Official Release on Spinnin’ Records

After generating massive buzz in clubs and on festival stages, “Things I Haven’t Told You” has now been officially released via Spinnin’ Records in August 2025.

“Working with David on this project is a dream come true,” said DJs From Mars. “After so many years of backstage collaborations, seeing our name alongside his on an official release fills us with pride. We poured all our energy into this track, and it’s been incredible to watch it come alive on the world’s biggest stages.”

The Sound: Classic Roots, Modern Energy

Original Inspiration: Audio Bullys’ “We Don’t Care” (UK Top 20 hit in 2003)

New Direction: UK garage meets house, electro-punk, and festival-ready drops

Vibe: High-octane, club-shaking, and perfect for both long-time fans and a new generation of ravers

Why This Collaboration Matters

This release bridges three generations of dance music culture—bringing together the early-2000s grit of Audio Bullys, the pop-meets-club mastery of David Guetta, and the genre-blending creativity of DJs From Mars. It’s a track that doesn’t just remix a classic—it reinvents it for today’s global dance floors.