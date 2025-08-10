back to top
Justin Bieber Shares Heartwarming Dad Moments

Justin Bieber melts fans’ hearts with rare selfies of his 11-month-old son Jack, showing tender father-son moments on Instagram.

By Echo Langford
In
Latest Pop Music News, Interviews & Releases

Justin Bieber Gives Fans a Rare Glimpse Into Life as a Dad

Justin Bieber is letting fans into his world as a father, sharing a series of touching Instagram selfies with his 11-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 9, the singer posted several intimate photos, capturing the warmth of fatherhood in candid moments at home.

Sweet Father-Son Moments

In the first snapshot, Bieber — married to model Hailey Bieber — is seen pulling a playful face while little Jack adorably stretches his feet toward the camera, partially blocking the view.

The following two images, both concealing the baby’s face, highlight the singer’s deep affection for his son:

  • One shows Bieber planting a gentle kiss on the back of Jack’s head.

  • Another captures him holding Jack close, his golden locks catching the light.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between father and son — particularly Jack’s long blond hair, reminiscent of Bieber’s early career days.

Fans and Friends React

The comment section quickly filled with messages of love and support:

  • Some followers offered to babysit.

  • Others remarked that Jack “looks so much like” his dad.

  • Choreographer Nick DeMoura dropped a simple heart emoji in approval.

One fan summed up the general sentiment: “I’m so happy to see Justin just being a dad.”

More Weekend Moments

Bieber’s Instagram update wasn’t just about family time. The “Dadz Love” singer also shared:

  • A playful Calvin Klein underwear shot.

  • A dip in a river with friends.

  • A casual jam session at home.

The day before, Justin and Hailey enjoyed a date night in Santa Monica, dining at the famous Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Friday, August 8.

A New Chapter for Justin Bieber

These posts mark a softer, more personal side of Bieber’s public image — one that resonates with fans who’ve followed his journey from teen pop star to husband and father. With each update, he’s giving the world small but heartfelt glimpses into this new chapter of his life.

Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” Video Offers Rare Look at Family Life

