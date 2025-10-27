Thomas Bangalter and Fred again.. Shock Fans with Epic B2B Set in Paris (Full Recap & Highlights)

The electronic world erupted in disbelief on October 25, 2025, when Thomas Bangalter, one half of the legendary Daft Punk, made his first public DJ appearance in 16 years. Teaming up with Fred again.., one of the most influential producers of the modern era, the two delivered an unannounced B2B set that instantly became a defining cultural moment.

Hosted at Centre Pompidou in Paris during the 20th anniversary celebration of Because Music, the event blended nostalgia, innovation, and emotion into a two-hour journey through the heart of electronic music’s evolution.

The Build-Up to a Historic Night at Pompidou Centre

Because Music’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

The night was meant to honor Because Music, one of France’s most influential record labels. The event already boasted an all-star lineup — Busy P, Erol Alkan, Myd, Sofia Kourtesis, and Fred again.. himself. No one expected Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter to appear, let alone step behind the decks.

Rumors, Speculation, and Fred again..’s Cryptic Instagram Story

An hour before the set began, Fred again.. posted a fleeting Instagram Story: a simple caption reading, “Paris — B2B tonight ❤️.” Fans flooded the venue and online forums with speculation. But few dared believe what was about to happen.

The Moment It Happened: Thomas Bangalter Fred again B2B Set Unfolds

Fans Realize the Unthinkable at 2:30 AM

At approximately 2:30 AM, the lights dimmed and a familiar silhouette appeared. The crowd erupted when Bangalter joined Fred again.. onstage — maskless, smiling, and ready to play.

Track Highlights: From Daft Punk Classics to Chemical Brothers Anthems

The duo opened with a Donna Summer “I Feel Love” edit, followed by Mr. Oizo’s “Flat Beat”, and a medley featuring Daft Punk’s “Rollin’ & Scratchin’”, “Digital Love,” and “Contact.” They also dropped The Chemical Brothers’ “Galvanise” and even fragments of Jonny Greenwood’s One Battle After Another score — a cinematic moment that gave the set emotional depth.

Fred again..’s Emotional Reaction: “The Maddest Two Hours of My Life”

As the night came to an end, Fred again.. grabbed the mic and told the crowd:

“That was the maddest two hours of my entire life.”

The statement captured what every fan in the room felt — pure disbelief and gratitude.

Thomas Bangalter’s First Public DJ Set in 16 Years

From Daft Punk’s 2009 LA Party to 2025’s Paris Reawakening

The last time Thomas Bangalter played publicly was Busy P’s birthday party in Los Angeles (2009). Since then, he had retired from live DJing, focusing on production and composition. His 2023 solo album, Mythologies, showed his evolution as a classical and cinematic composer — but this night, he returned to his roots.

A Full-Circle Moment with Busy P and Erol Alkan

Fittingly, the night’s hosts included Pedro Winter (Busy P) and Erol Alkan, two figures deeply tied to Daft Punk’s early days. Their shared decks symbolized the enduring spirit of the French touch movement.

Behind the Decks: Chemistry Between Two Generations of Dance Icons

Fred again..’s Reflections on the Night

In an Instagram post the next morning, Fred again.. revealed:

“Thomas told me the first time he fell in love with electronic music was in this building, in 1992.”

“He also told me he hadn’t played a proper set without the mask on in 24 years.”

The Symbolism of Performing Without the Mask

For many fans, this moment wasn’t just about music — it was about identity. Seeing Bangalter perform unmasked represented vulnerability, humanity, and a full-circle artistic return.

Music That Defined the Set: Daft Punk, Mr. Oizo, and Donna Summer

A Blend of Nostalgia and Innovation

The night was an ode to both house music history and modern club culture. Bangalter’s signature edits met Fred’s emotional sampling style, creating a fusion of eras.

Reimagining ‘Random Access Memories’ and Other Rare Cuts

Fans were stunned when snippets of Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories” material surfaced — tracks the duo never toured. It was a rare and poignant inclusion, bridging the gap between the past and the present.

The Emotional and Cultural Impact of the Set

Why the Dance World Needed This Reunion

At a time when electronic music is more global than ever, this performance reminded the world of its French origins — and how one night in Paris could once again shift the cultural tide.

Bridging the Gap Between Generations of Electronic Artists

From Bangalter’s 1990s revolution to Fred again..’s modern emotional club sound, their union symbolized the continuum of dance music evolution.

What’s Next for Thomas Bangalter and Fred again..?

Potential Future Collaborations and Performances

With fans and artists alike calling for more, speculation is already running wild about a follow-up appearance or studio collaboration. Fred again.. hinted:

“I just hope it isn’t 24 years till the next.”

The Legacy of Daft Punk Continues in Spirit

Even without the helmets, Bangalter’s spirit of innovation and connection remains alive — through moments like this.

Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk just went B2B with Fred again 😱 This was a last minute surprise B2B with Pedro and Erol Alkan at the Because Beaubourg event in Paris. Here’s a clip with a Digital Love x Billie

Edit. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/ZrxeSY67Qm — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) October 26, 2025

Fan Reactions: Social Media Explodes with Awe and Nostalgia

Viral Moments from the Night

Clips of the performance flooded TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, amassing millions of views within hours. Memes, mashups, and reaction videos poured in worldwide.

YouTube Footage and Community Tributes

The full B2B set is now available on YouTube, allowing fans everywhere to relive this once-in-a-generation night.

FAQs About Thomas Bangalter and Fred again..’s B2B Set

Q1: When did the Thomas Bangalter Fred again B2B set happen?

It took place on October 25, 2025, at Paris’ Centre Pompidou during Because Music’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Q2: Was this Bangalter’s first DJ set since Daft Punk split?

Yes, it was his first public DJ performance in 16 years, following his last in 2009.

Q3: Did they play any Daft Punk songs?

Yes — the set included “Rollin’ & Scratchin’,” “Digital Love,” and “Contact.”

Q4: What did Fred again.. say about performing with Thomas Bangalter?

He called it “the maddest two hours of my life” and said it was an honor to play with one of his heroes.

Q5: Will Thomas Bangalter DJ again soon?

No official confirmation yet, but fans are hopeful — especially after the success of this night.

Q6: Where can fans watch the set?

The full set is available on YouTube, uploaded by attendees and fan channels.