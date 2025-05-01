The Weeknd Returns to WME as Hurry Up Tomorrow Album, Film & 2025 Stadium Tour Lead a Blockbuster Year

The Weeknd is back where it all began. The global superstar has officially re-signed with WME for full representation, including his film production company Manic Phase, as he launches what could be the most ambitious year of his career yet.

In January 2025, The Weeknd released his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, a dark, cinematic project that immediately topped the Billboard 200 with over 490,000 units in its first week. The album blends moody soundscapes with emotional depth, and serves as the thematic backbone of a companion film — also titled Hurry Up Tomorrow — set for release on May 16 via Lionsgate.

Starring The Weeknd himself alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, and directed by Trey Edward Shults, the suspense-filled thriller was co-produced by Manic Phase and includes executive production credits from Ortega and Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino. “There’s a scene Jenna led without rehearsal,” Tesfaye said. “My reactions weren’t acting — it was all real.”

To bring the full vision to fans, The Weeknd will launch a massive stadium tour across North America, beginning May 9 in Glendale, Arizona. The tour includes performances with Playboi Carti and longtime collaborator Mike Dean, and will wrap up in September 2025. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit Global Citizen, supporting children in vulnerable communities worldwide.

This return to WME marks a strategic move, aligning the artist’s multifaceted empire — from streaming dominance to film production — under one banner. With over 116 million monthly Spotify listeners and more billion-streamed songs than any artist in history, The Weeknd is shaping 2025 into his most impactful year yet.

The Hurry Up Tomorrow film premieres May 16. The tour kicks off May 9. And The Weeknd, once again, is changing the game.