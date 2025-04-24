The Weeknd Unveils Visualizer for “I Can’t Wait To Get There” Starring Jenna Ortega

After the moody visuals for “Drive” dropped just days ago, The Weeknd continues his cinematic rollout with the stunning new visualizer for “I Can’t Wait To Get There”, another track lifted from the companion album to his upcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The video opens on Jenna Ortega, The Weeknd’s co-star, framed in a still and suspenseful moment. Staring out a car window with distant eyes, she begins a nocturnal highway journey. Bright red credits roll vertically over the scene, evoking either a dramatic intro or a curtain-call finale — depending on how you read it.

The visual eventually shifts to The Weeknd backstage, preparing to perform. His delivery is raw and confrontational:

“And they try to fckin’ kill me, spreadin’ misinformation / Tryna paint me a villain / Guess I did it to myself, man, this business life pimping…”*

- Advertisement -

It’s a dark self-reflection over a beat that pulses like a heartbeat in freefall — a moment that captures both paranoia and defiance. The sequence ends with Abel ascending to the stage, the screen flashing:

“Tickets on sale now”, complete with booking details.

Directed with flair, the visual echoes the full-throttle aesthetic of Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd’s genre-bending cinematic debut set to hit theaters on May 16.

The project blurs the lines between album, film, and performance — and if this latest visual is any indication, Hurry Up Tomorrow is more than just a movie. It’s a movement.