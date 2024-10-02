The Weather Station Announces New Album Humanhood, Releases Lead Single “Neon Signs”

The Weather Station, led by Tamara Lindeman, has officially announced their upcoming album Humanhood, which is set to release on January 17, 2024, via Fat Possum. This new record follows the critically acclaimed 2021 album Ignorance and its companion piece from 2022, How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars. Alongside the album announcement, The Weather Station released the lead single, “Neon Signs,” available today with an evocative music video co-directed by Lindeman and Jared Raab.

Discussing “Neon Signs,” Lindeman shared her inspiration for the track: “I wrote ‘Neon Signs’ at a moment of feeling confused, upside down, at that moment when even desire falls away. Dissociation cuts you loose from a story that, while wrong, still held things together.” She reflected on the track’s intertwining themes, including the overwhelming nature of modern advertising during a climate crisis and the complexity of relationships where coercion is masked by love. “Ultimately, though, isn’t it all the same feeling?” Lindeman questioned.

Humanhood was co-produced by Lindeman and Marcus Paquin, with recording sessions taking place at the Canterbury Music Company in fall 2023. The album features contributions from a talented ensemble, including drummer Kieran Adams, keyboardist Ben Boye, percussionist Philippe Melanson, and improviser Karen Ng. Additional collaborators include Sam Amidon, James Elkington, and Joseph Shabason.

Building on Ignorance’s success, Humanhood promises to be Lindeman’s most introspective and intricate work yet. Fans of The Weather Station can also look forward to a 2025 European and UK tour in support of the album, with dates announced soon.

Earlier this year, The Weather Station contributed music to the soundtrack for Jane Schoenbrun’s film I Saw the TV Glow, further showcasing Lindeman’s ever-evolving creativity. Humanhood is poised to captivate listeners with its powerful exploration of societal and personal confusion, all set against a hauntingly beautiful musical backdrop.

With Humanhood, Lindeman cements her place as a masterful storyteller who tackles complex emotions and contemporary issues. Don’t miss out on Humanhood, releasing January 17, 2024, and be sure to check out the lead single “Neon Signs” available now.

Humanhood Tracklist:

1. Descent

2. Neon Signs

3. Mirror

4. Window

5. Passage

6. Body Moves

7. Ribbon

8. Fleuve

9. Humanhood

10. Irreversible Damage

11. Lonely

12. Aurora

13. Sewing

The Weather Station 2024 Tour Dates:

Wed Feb 26 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

Thu Feb 27 – Copenhagen, DK – DR Studie 2

Fri Feb 28 – Berlin, DE – Silent Green

Sun Mar 2 – Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin

Mon Mar 3 – Brussels, BE – Botanique / Museum

Tue Mar 4 – Paris, FR – Point Ephemere

Thu Mar 6 – Brighton, UK – CHALK

Fri Mar 7 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Sat Mar 8 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

Mon Mar 10 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

Tue. Mar. 11 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall

Wed Mar 12 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece

Thu Mar 13 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall