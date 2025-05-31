Taylor Swift Reclaims Her Past: “All the Music I Made Is Now Mine”

Six years after one of the most heated disputes in recent music history, Taylor Swift has announced she now owns the rights to her entire original catalog, including her master recordings, music videos, artwork, and even unreleased material. The news was delivered in a heartfelt letter to fans on her official website, accompanied by a carousel of vinyl photos posted on Instagram, captioned simply: “You belong with me.”

“This covers everything,” Swift wrote. “The songs, the videos, the memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. The work of my entire life.”

While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, sources close to the matter say early reports suggesting a $600 million price tag were “wildly inaccurate.” Still, the significance of this move can’t be overstated: Swift now fully controls her artistic legacy.

The saga began in 2019, when Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group—Swift’s former label—and with it, the master recordings of her first six albums. Swift, who had already signed with Universal Music by then, expressed outrage at the deal, citing years of personal tension with Braun, particularly related to his connection with Kanye West. At the time, she said she felt “sad and grossed out.”

Swift’s response? A bold creative and business move: she began re-recording her early albums, launching the now-iconic “Taylor’s Version” series. Since 2021, she’s released new versions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989, each including previously unreleased “vault tracks.”

In her latest update, Swift reveals that her 2006 debut album Taylor Swift has been fully re-recorded and she’s “really happy with how it sounds.” As for 2017’s Reputation, she admits it remains a challenge. “I’ve barely re-recorded a quarter of it. That album is so tied to a specific moment in my life… I kept stalling, thinking it couldn’t be improved.”

But now, she says, the motivation has shifted. “This isn’t about sadness or loss anymore. It’s about celebration.”

More than just a business win, the moment represents an artist taking back her voice—literally and figuratively. “All the music I made is now mine,” she wrote. “And now, it’s yours too.”