Tate McRae Scores First No. 1 Album in Australia with ‘So Close To What’

Tate McRae has officially reached new heights in Australia, securing her first-ever No. 1 album on the ARIA Albums Chart with So Close To What. The Canadian singer-songwriter continues her impressive streak Down Under, following her previous top 10 albums, I Used To Think I Could Fly (No. 10 in 2022) and Think Later (No. 2 in 2023).

But McRae’s chart success doesn’t stop there. She currently has multiple songs making waves on the ARIA Singles Chart, with Sports Car surging back into the top 10 at No. 9. Meanwhile, It’s OK I’m OK and 2 Hands have re-entered the chart at No. 37 and No. 40, respectively. Adding to her achievements, her collaboration with The Kid LAROI, I Know Love, makes a strong debut at No. 17.

McRae’s influence extends beyond digital streaming and radio airplay—she also dominates the Vinyl Albums Chart, where So Close To What debuts at No. 1, surpassing Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft and Ziggy Alberts’ New Love.

With a No. 1 album, multiple charting singles, and a strong vinyl debut, McRae solidifies her status as one of the biggest pop stars of the moment. Her rapid rise in Australia reflects her growing global presence, proving that her music resonates with fans worldwide.