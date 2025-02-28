Katy Perry Joins First-Ever All-Female Space Mission with Blue Origin

Katy Perry is reaching new heights—literally. The global pop star is set to join Blue Origin’s first-ever all-female space mission, marking a groundbreaking moment in both space exploration and women’s empowerment. The NS-31 mission, scheduled for spring 2025, will see Perry embark on an extraordinary journey beyond Earth’s atmosphere alongside a diverse crew of accomplished women.

Joining her on this historic expedition are Bahamian-American aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen, entrepreneur and film producer Kerianne Flynn, CBS Mornings host Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez, a licensed pilot and Vice Chair of Bezos’ Earth Fund. Sánchez will lead the mission, which aims to reshape perspectives, amplify female voices in space exploration, and inspire future generations.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Perry reflected on her lifelong sense of wonder and the significance of this opportunity. “If you had told me I’d be part of the first-ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you,” she wrote. “Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child. I am motivated more than ever to be an example for my daughter that women should take up space—both literally and figuratively.”

This marks Blue Origin’s 11th human space flight, and the mission represents a pivotal step toward inclusivity in space travel. The diverse crew is set to challenge boundaries, break barriers, and serve as role models for aspiring young women worldwide.

As the countdown begins, fans and space enthusiasts alike eagerly await Perry’s journey beyond the stars. One thing is certain: she’s about to make history in a way that’s truly out of this world. 🚀