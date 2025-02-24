Tate McRae Embraces Britney Spears Comparisons Amid New Album Release

Tate McRae Talks Britney Spears Comparisons and New Album So Close to What

Tate McRae understands why fans keep comparing her to Britney Spears. The 21-year-old Canadian pop sensation has carved out a space in the dance-pop world with her sultry choreography and hypnotic vocals, drawing inevitable parallels to the legendary performer. But while McRae finds the comparisons “flattering and scary,” she acknowledges that Spears’ influence is unmatched.

“It’s such a crazy statement because no one can compare to Britney Spears,” McRae recently told The Independent. “It’s like comparing someone to Michael Jackson! That’s the blueprint.”

- Advertisement -

With the release of her third studio album, So Close to What, McRae is stepping into a new era of confidence and creative control. Reflecting on her early songwriting days, she admits her debut album I Used to Think I Could Fly feels like a lifetime ago. Now, she’s more in tune with her artistic vision, embracing her evolving sound and image.

The album also features a special collaboration with her boyfriend, The Kid Laroi, marking their first time making music together. “It was a really funny process because me and Laroi have never really, like, taken each other seriously,” she shared during a recent Spotify Q&A session. “You know when you’re in a relationship and you sing around each other, but you don’t really, like, sing? So it was a little stressful, but also cool to watch him in his process.”

McRae continues to captivate audiences with her signature blend of high-energy choreography and emotional lyricism. With So Close to What, she solidifies her place in the evolving landscape of pop music—embracing the past, while carving out her own unique future.