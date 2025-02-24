Mariah Carey to Headline Exclusive UK Concert at Sandringham with Nile Rodgers & Chic

Mariah Carey Announces Exclusive UK Concert at Sandringham with Nile Rodgers & Chic

Get ready for a historic night of music as Mariah Carey takes center stage at the Royal Sandringham Estate for a one-night-only performance on August 15, 2025. The five-time Grammy Award-winning icon will be joined by legendary guests Nile Rodgers & Chic, along with the beloved group Eternal, making this a must-see event for music lovers.

The highly anticipated show is part of the prestigious Heritage Live Festival 2025, an annual series of concerts held at one of the UK’s most breathtaking venues. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening filled with Carey’s chart-topping hits, from Hero and We Belong Together to Fantasy and Emotions.

Event organizer Giles Cooper expressed his excitement, stating, “Mariah Carey is a global icon whose voice has defined generations. Hosting her at the Royal Sandringham Estate for this exclusive performance is truly historic. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.”

Tickets for the event will be available through an exclusive pre-sale starting on March 5 at 9 AM, giving fans the opportunity to secure their spots early. General ticket sales will open on March 7 at 9 AM, with high demand expected.

Mariah Carey’s headline show adds to an already stellar lineup for the Heritage Live Festival 2025, which also includes performances by Stereophonics on August 16 and Michael Bublé on August 17. This summer’s festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music at one of the UK’s most picturesque outdoor venues.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Mariah Carey deliver a dazzling live performance in an extraordinary setting. Stay tuned for ticket details and prepare for an unforgettable night under the stars at Sandringham!

Very excited to be joining the wonderful @mariahcarey for her exclusive UK headline show at the Royal @Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Fri 15th August! Also joining us will be the fabulous #Eternal. It's going to be awesome! Register for Presale here: https://t.co/nXX2vVFBqb pic.twitter.com/vuIjJ7YeTc — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) February 24, 2025