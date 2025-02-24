Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Hits No. 1 on Billboard 200

Drake continues to dominate the charts, as his latest collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album’s strong performance cements Drake’s place in history, tying him with Taylor Swift and JAY-Z for the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist.

With $ome $exy $ongs 4 U moving 246,000 album-equivalent units in its first week—including 25,000 in pure album sales—Drake now joins Swift and JAY-Z with 14 career No. 1 albums. The only act ahead of them in Billboard 200 history is The Beatles, who hold the record with 19 chart-topping albums.

- Advertisement -

For PARTYNEXTDOOR, this marks a major milestone as his first-ever No. 1 album. The project also generated an impressive 287.04 million on-demand official streams, making it the biggest streaming week for any album since Kendrick Lamar’s GNX debuted at No. 1 in December 2024.

This achievement adds to Drake’s ever-growing legacy, with his last No. 1 album being For All The Dogs in 2023. His most commercially successful No. 1 remains Views, which dominated the charts for 13 weeks in 2016.

Drake is currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand, but his presence is still felt worldwide as he continues to break records and set new milestones in the music industry.

Drake officially ties Taylor Swift as the artist with the most #1 albums on the Billboard 200 this century (14 each). pic.twitter.com/4eSVUczbYU — chart data (@chartdata) February 23, 2025