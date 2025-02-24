BLACKPINK’s LISA Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist for Solo Debut ALTER EGO

BLACKPINK’s LISA Drops Tracklist for Solo Debut ALTER EGO

BLACKPINK’s LISA is kicking off 2025 in style, unveiling the full tracklist for her highly anticipated solo debut album, ALTER EGO. Set for release on February 28, the album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, including Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, Future, Doja Cat, Tyla, and RAYE.

LISA took to Instagram to share the 15-song tracklist, fueling excitement among fans worldwide. Several previously released singles, including Rockstar, New Woman featuring Rosalía, Moonlit Floor, and Born Again featuring RAYE and Doja Cat, will appear on the album.

Notably, ALTER EGO marks a significant milestone in LISA’s career as her first full-length solo effort, following the success of her previous solo singles. In celebration of the album, she also launched Lalisa Comics, adding another creative dimension to her debut era.

The tracklist showcases LISA’s genre versatility, from high-energy rap collaborations like Rapunzel featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Fxck Up The World featuring Future, to more melodic offerings such as When I’m With You featuring Tyla. Fans can also look forward to alternate solo versions of Rapunzel and Fxck Up The World, adding extra layers to an already dynamic album.

Adding to the excitement, BLACKPINK recently announced a limited-run 10-city world tour set for this summer, proving that 2025 will be a massive year for both LISA and the group. With the album’s release just days away, the anticipation for ALTER EGO is at an all-time high.

ALTER EGO Tracklist

1. Born Again (ft. Doja Cat and RAYE)

2. Rockstar

3. Elastigirl

4.Thunder

5.New Woman (ft. Rosalía)

6. Fxck Up The World (ft. Future)

7. Rapunzel (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

8. Moonlit Floor

9. When I’m With You (ft. Tyla)

10. Badgrrrl

11. Lifestyle

12. Chill

13. Dream

14. Fxck Up The World (Vixi Solo Version)

15. Rapunzel (Kiki Solo Version)