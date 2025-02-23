Oasis’ ‘Whatever’ Set to Hit Number One After 31 Years

Oasis’ ‘Whatever’ Is Climbing the Charts—Can It Finally Hit Number One?

More than three decades after its original release, Oasis’ 1994 hit Whatever is on track to claim its first-ever Number One spot on the UK singles chart. Originally released as a stand-alone Christmas single between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, the song has re-entered the spotlight following a special reissue.

The new pressing, featuring remastered audio and a pink and blue splatter vinyl edition, has reignited interest in the Britpop classic. Back in 1994, Whatever narrowly missed out on the Christmas Number One, losing to East 17’s Stay Another Day and Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You. But now, 31 years later, it has a real shot at finally reaching the top.

According to the Official Charts Company, Whatever is currently leading the race but faces tough competition. Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us is trailing by just 500 units at Number Two, while Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club is also climbing at Number Three. With the reissue dropping just days before the original album’s anniversary, excitement among Oasis fans is at an all-time high.

The new edition of Whatever arrives on February 28, coinciding with the anniversary of the original album’s release in 2000. Fans can grab it on limited edition silver vinyl or an exclusive blue and purple marble LP, making this resurgence even more special.

Will Oasis finally claim the Number One spot that eluded them for so long? With the momentum building, the legendary Manchester band might just secure a long-overdue victory on the charts.