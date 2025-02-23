John Lydon Criticizes Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga in Fiery Interview

John Lydon Takes Aim at Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and More in Blistering Interview

John Lydon, the outspoken former frontman of the Sex Pistols and founder of Public Image Ltd., has never been one to mince words. In a new interview with NME, he delivered harsh critiques of some of today’s biggest pop stars, including Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, while also taking shots at the current punk scene, Daft Punk, and the Sex Pistols’ reunion tour.

Lydon didn’t hold back when discussing Lady Gaga, whom he once admired. “She had a sophisticated aesthetic, reminiscent of Bowie and pop at its finest,” he admitted. “But what she’s turned into is Bizarro World. Acting in movies, and I don’t like her as a human being. I don’t think she projects anything healthy. I don’t feel any soul. I don’t feel her heart in it.”

He was even more dismissive of Taylor Swift, calling her “incredibly dull.” According to Lydon, Swift represents a long line of American pop singers catering to teenage audiences. “She has nothing left to offer,” he said. “She’s got no place to go, so it’s gone into swishy ballroom-gown vibe. She’s going to be another one of those that ends up in Vegas, because that’s the only place left and that’s no future at all, is it?.”

Lydon also took aim at the modern punk scene, showing little enthusiasm for bands like IDLES, Fontaines D.C., and Bob Vylan. “It doesn’t make much sense to me,” he admitted. “I don’t have to listen to everything.”

In a surprising revelation, Lydon shared that he once turned down a collaboration with Daft Punk. “It all felt too artificial, too much of a studio show,” he said, comparing it unfavorably to his work with Leftfield on Open Up, which he still loves. “Daft Punk were too serious, trying too hard to be techno. And I don’t like guys performing with helmets and calling it a live performance!”

Finally, he didn’t hold back when discussing the Sex Pistols’ reunion tour featuring Frank Carter. “Poor guy! Does he even know what he’s gotten into?” he quipped. “It’s a great opportunity for him, but there’s something darker behind it. And honestly, it’s just karaoke. Those three clowns have had decades to write new songs. I’d rather hear those.”

Lydon’s words are sure to spark debate, but if there’s one thing he’s known for, it’s speaking his mind—no matter who he offends.