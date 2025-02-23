Shakira Postpones Medellín Concert Due to Stage Safety Concerns

Shakira Postpones Medellín Concert Over Stage Safety Issues

Shakira’s highly anticipated concert in Medellín, Colombia, has been postponed due to safety concerns regarding the venue’s structure. The show, originally scheduled for February 24 at Estadio Atanasio Girardot, was called off after organizers discovered issues with the stadium’s roof, raising concerns for both the artist and her audience.

The postponement comes amid a series of challenges for Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour. Just last weekend, she was forced to reschedule her Lima, Peru, show after being hospitalized with an abdominal condition. The singer expressed her sadness about missing performances but assured fans she would make it up to them.

Taking to social media, Shakira personally addressed her Colombian fans, saying, “My people from Medellín! It hurts me a lot not to be able to get on stage and sing for you as much as I wanted to.” She also shared her disappointment that her children, who were excited to visit Medellín, would have to wait for another opportunity.

Despite the setback, concert promoter Páramo Presenta confirmed that a rescheduled date is in the works. “Together with Shakira’s team, we are working on new concerts for Colombia in the second half of this year,” they announced, hinting at the possibility of additional shows in the country.

Shakira ended her message with gratitude for her fans’ unwavering support, promising that a new date would be announced soon. While the delay is disappointing for many, anticipation is building for what will surely be an unforgettable performance when she finally takes the stage.