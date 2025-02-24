Roberta Flack, Grammy-Winning Singer Behind Killing Me Softly, Dies at 88

Roberta Flack: The Soulful Voice That Defined a Generation

Roberta Flack, the legendary singer and pianist whose elegant, emotional style transformed soul music, has passed away at the age of 88. Best known for hits like Killing Me Softly with His Song and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, Flack’s impact on the music industry remains unparalleled.

Born with an undeniable talent, Flack was a classically trained pianist who found her way into the spotlight in the late 1960s. Her breakthrough came when Clint Eastwood featured her haunting rendition of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face in Play Misty for Me. The song’s success propelled her to superstardom, earning her a Grammy for Record of the Year in 1972.

Just a year later, Flack made history again with Killing Me Softly, a song that captivated audiences with its tender, introspective storytelling. She became the first artist to win back-to-back Grammys for Record of the Year, solidifying her place as one of the most influential voices of her era.

Beyond her music, Flack was a passionate advocate for social change. She used her platform to support civil rights movements, performing at significant events and standing alongside activists like Jesse Jackson and Angela Davis. Her influence extended beyond the charts, making her a cultural icon who championed both artistic expression and justice.

Even as music trends evolved, Flack’s artistry remained timeless. Her ability to blend jazz, soul, and pop into a uniquely intimate sound set her apart from her contemporaries. She continued to record and perform for decades, with her final album, Let It Be Roberta, released in 2012 as a tribute to The Beatles.

Though she is no longer with us, Roberta Flack’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and listeners alike. Her music remains a testament to the power of storytelling, emotion, and the enduring beauty of a truly unforgettable voice.