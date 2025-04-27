SZA’s SOS Breaks Records With 13th Week at No. 1 and Historic Billboard Run

SZA’s reign shows no signs of slowing down as her monumental album SOS returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a 13th nonconsecutive week, redefining the landscape of modern R&B. Powered by the expansive SOS Deluxe: LANA reissue and an unwavering fanbase, the project pulled 52,000 equivalent album units in the latest week, a testament to its staying power more than two years after its original release.

Not only does SOS dominate 2025’s charts, but it also breaks historic ground, surpassing Adele’s 21 for the most weeks spent in the Billboard 200 Top 10 by any female artist. With 85 nonconsecutive weeks inside the Top 10, SZA now stands among legends, tying earlier this year with Michael Jackson’s Thriller for a staggering 79 weeks—a feat no other Black artist had achieved until now.

Alongside her Billboard triumphs, SZA’s accolades keep piling up. Recently, she added 28 new RIAA certifications to her trophy shelf, with tracks like “Used To” and “Prom” achieving platinum status, while SOS itself reached an incredible 6x platinum milestone. Her label president, Punch, summed it up perfectly: “Insane.”

- Advertisement -

SZA’s influence is no longer just a chart phenomenon; it’s cultural. With her Grand National Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar in full swing, and SOS breaking barriers with every passing week, 2025 has firmly cemented her as one of the most defining voices of this generation.